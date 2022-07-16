Tamara Moore will take her experience as a Celtics summer league assistant coach when she returns to her Mesabi Range College men’s team

Instead, she was being honored for her role as a trailblazer as the first Black woman to lead a men’s college basketball team. Moore received a $10,000 check and spoke to co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan about some of the women she admired for opening doors by ascending into the NBA, including Celtics vice president of player development Allison Feaster.

LAS VEGAS — When Tamara Moore was invited to be a guest on “Good Morning America” last month, the former WNBA player and current coach of the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team thought she would be part of a panel discussion about the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Advertisement

Feaster received a text message from Stonehill coach Trisha Brown, one of her former coaches at Harvard, saying Moore had just mentioned her on national television. After finding the clip and hearing about Moore’s goals to coach in the G League or even the NBA someday, the next step was obvious.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“She has immersed herself in the game,” Feaster said of Moore. “She’s hustled.”

Feaster reached out to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka, and there was no hesitation about inviting Moore to be an assistant coach on Boston’s summer league squad. So for the last two weeks, starting with training camp in Boston and moving on to the games in Las Vegas, Moore has had an up-close view of basketball at a higher level.

“It’s been a great opportunity and I’ve learned so much from the Celtics that I feel like I can bring back when I get back to Mesabi,” Moore said. “[Celtics summer league coach] Ben Sullivan has done a really great job of pulling me in and making me feel like a part of the organization, whether that be in drills, doing the scouting reports, or even having me step out and helping with scouts of other teams. I’ve had a lot of opportunity here to learn, and of course being able to work with amazing players has been great.”

Advertisement

There have been moments when Moore has wanted to pinch herself. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is her favorite player, for example, and when Boston faced Memphis on Thursday, Moore looked over and saw Morant looking on from a front-row seat. But she is hardly in awe, quickly pointing out that the most important part of that day was the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies.

But her players at Mesabi Range, a junior college in Virginia, Minn., have been more awestruck. On the team’s text message chain they’ve sent her countless pictures of herself on the bench during the nationally televised summer league games. Moore said her players are all Celtics fans this week.

“Oh, my God, my players have contacted me every day,” she said. “They’ve been very supportive, very excited. The first question, obviously, is ‘Coach did they give you some gear?’ My bag is overflowing. I have so much gear. I’ll have a shooting contest for them for some of it, but I’m keeping most of it.”

Mostly, Moore said, she is excited to bring home what she learned over these past two weeks. Her challenges in Minnesota are unique. She does not have any assistants and there is little funding. She even purchased the team’s jerseys on her own last year.

Advertisement

She said there is plenty she can pull from this experience alongside the Celtics’ coaching staff, from practice structures to drills, even as just a one-person operation. She hopes to eventually get a full-time opportunity at the professional level, and as she goes, she’ll keep vouching for other women in her field.

“I love coaching, period,” Moore said. “I don’t care if it’s girls, boys, junior teams, Olympics. Basketball for me is the most amazing part. But a lot of these women have really opened up the doors, and I think that’s what it’s going to take. More women also need to apply and not be afraid to apply. And once you do get in, reaching back to the women who are behind you looking to step forward.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.