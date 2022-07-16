A trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway offers drivers a change of pace off the track

But when Aric Almirola and his family come to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he welcomes the change of pace.

The season stretches from February to the first weekend in November, with 36 races and just one week off in mid-June. The travel and competition during these months is comparable to the bustling 162-game Major League Baseball season.

“It’s not all about racing and being at the race track, it’s a little bit more like you’re camping out with your buddies and having some fun,” said Almirola. “It feels different for us when we come up here because of that.”

NHMS will host the Ambetter 301 Sunday at 3 p.m. in the 51st NASCAR weekend at the track. As much as Amirola will look to repeat his comeback victory in last year’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, spending time in New Hampshire is an event of itself.

For more than 10 years, Amirola, his wife Janice, and their kids Alex (9) and Abby (8) have spent weekends at NHMS camping with friends from Hampstead, N.H. The kids play tag and roast marshmallows while waiting to welcome their dad to the campsite after his day on the track.

Spending time with family is the reason Almirola announced in January that he will retire after the 2022 season.

“When they turn 16 and they get car keys all they want to be is be with their friends, right? They just ask mom and dad for money and what time curfew is,” Almirola said. “I’ll always be involved in their life but there’s only a short time where they actually want me to be involved and I just don’t want to miss that opportunity.”

Almirola, 38, began racing in the Cup series in 2007. He said questions about his decision to leave the sport have made him give thought to returning, but nothing will change without the input of his family.

“I want it to be something where it’s a family decision because I originally made that decision based on my family and that won’t change going forward,” he said.

Coming to NHMS is a change of scenery among a schedule heavy with trips to Southern racing hubs. Taking advantage of a weekend in the Northeast isn’t unique to Almirola.

Ty Dillon and his family like to take a trip 22 miles north to Lake Winnipesaukee. His wife Haley is from Seattle, and Dillon said they enjoy the similar climate.

“We kind of feel like we are in our second home over here,” said Dillon, who drives car No. 42 for Petty GMS Motorsports. “For us, it’s a place that we circle.”

Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing car No. 20) and Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports car No. 34) said they indulge in outdoor activities. Bell stayed on a lake a few years back while McDowell goes hiking and fishing at a mountain nearby.

“There’s a lot of cool places to go sightsee and be outside,” McDowell said.

Others opt for activities not as peaceful. Tyler Reddick, who drives car No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing, made the short trip to Lee (N.H.) USA Speedway for a short track race Friday night.

Joining him in the field — his spotter and Windham, Maine native, Derek Kneeland.

“It went pretty good…almost went perfect,” Reddick said of his second-place finish.

With a New England native on his crew, Reddick visits the area on more than just NASCAR weekend. After Saturday’s practice and qualifying Cup rounds, Reddick said he’ll enjoy a meal prepared by Kneeland.

“He’s going to get some lobster and we’re going to boil it and have some fun here,” Reddick said.

As for Daniel Suárez’s favorite pastime, he shrugged and looked at his wife, trying to recall the night’s dinner plans.

“I will have to answer that question tomorrow,” Suárez said with a smile.

Cup leader Chase Elliott has made seven trips to NHMS since joining NASCAR’s premier series in 2016, but a win isn’t the only thing left on his bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a Red Sox game. I wish they were in town,” Elliott said.

Elliott nearly won the pole Saturday after finishing with the best time in Group A, but Martin Truex Jr. edged him out in Group B with a 127.113-mile-per-hour lap.

“You always want to be the fastest guy whether it’s practice, qualifying or the race,” Truex Jr. said. “We got a small victory today. Victories are all good and hopefully we can make it work for us tomorrow which is a lot more important.”

This is Truex Jr.’s first pole win in four seasons and he has never won at NHMS. Truex Jr. is ninth in playoff standings and is one of only three racers in playoff position yet to win this season.

“No question, just to win here would be bigger than worrying about the playoffs,” he said. “The first thing I’d think when I got out of the car would be ‘I won Loudon.’”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.