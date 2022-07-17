Coming this week: the debut of ‘Rap Sh!t,’ a six-part profile of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, and more Jan. 6 testimony

2. Ethan Hawke directs “The Last Movie Stars,” a six-parter about the lives and times of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. The series, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max, profiles the couple with the help of footage from an abandoned memoir project that Newman began many years ago. He had his friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern, interview his close pals, family, and collaborators including Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, and Gore Vidal.

1. Issa Rae of “Insecure” created “Rap Sh!t,” a new comedy premiering Thursday on HBO Max. It’s about two Miami-based friends (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) who try to find success as a rap group. After a two-episode premiere, the eight-episode season will continue with one episode each week. . RJ Cyler, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and Jaboukie Young-White also star.

3. That’s right, it’s a quiet week for premieres. Don’t forget to save Thursday evening for another January 6 hearing. So far, the hearings have been a gripping and troubling portrait of an attempt to overthrow democracy. Also, there are so very many shows you’ve been meaning to get to, right? “The Bear” on Hulu, “Dark Winds” on AMC, and “Black Bird” on Apple TV+, for example…

4. Other stuff you might want to know about: “Caught in the Act” helps people catch their cheating partners (VH1, Monday, 9 p.m.); “Best Foot Forward” is a comedy about a 12-year-old with a prosthetic leg who goes from homeschooling to public schooling (Apple TV+, Friday); and “Love Island” finds the reality show moving from CBS to Peacock for season four, with new host Sarah Hyland (Peacock, Wednesday).

