Celebrate community spirit at these upcoming Boston Open Streets events

“If we can do it in Back Bay and Newbury Street, why can’t we do it in every other neighborhood?” said lead event planner Shana Bryant. “We all deserve to have these opportunities to play outside, to be outside and to enjoy our streets.”

While programs like Open Newbury Street have existed for several years, the car-free initiatives in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and Dorchester aim to increase access to city-sponsored events for communities of color.

Bostonians who take to the streets to enjoy the summer weather can do so from a new vantage point: the middle of the road. The city’s Boston Open Streets summer pilot program kicked off July 10 in Jamaica Plain and welcomed thousands of attendees. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centre Street was closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians, cyclists, and rollerbladers to flood the area.

Advertisement

Attendees showed enthusiasm after the first event in Jamaica Plain, Bryant said, and requested Open Streets events every month or weekend.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I would love for the city to figure out how to more regularly share the wealth and do it in other neighborhoods,” she added.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke with reporters, including the Globe, at the Open Streets festival on Centre, and said, “We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to experience our streets as spaces for people and places where families can have fun and be safe.” She also tweeted photos from the event, writing, “When streets are for people, the people come out!”

Three more Open Streets events remain for 2022, inviting attendees of all ages, backgrounds, and mobility levels to explore what each neighborhood offers. Bryant shared details on the upcoming programming, but additional and final information about each event will be made available at openstreetsboston.org.

Advertisement

A little girl made her way down Centre Street in the only kind of car allowed at the Boston Open Streets event in Jamaica Plain. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Roxbury: Blue Hill Avenue

Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., between Warren and Dudley streets

The second installment of Open Streets offers something for everyone along a 1.2-mile route. Bryant said this event will focus on celebrating Boston’s many cultures and communities. Businesses along the route will be invited to open their doors to join the festivities, and local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs from other parts of Boston will be invited to set up booths and stands along the street. A wide variety of food trucks will be in attendance, as will live performers and resource tables from the City of Boston and area nonprofits offering support and guidance on topics like community health, environmental advocacy, job hunting, and fitness. Unique to the Blue Hill Avenue event will be a roller-skating rink for attendees to get their groove on. (A limited number of skates will be available to rent, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.) Nearby, various fitness classes and activities will be available, including Zumba and dance lessons, and a designated “fun zone” will be devoted to activities for kids.

Dorchester: Dorchester Avenue

Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard

Bryant’s team is working in collaboration with the Little Saigon Cultural District, as well as local restaurants, shops, and community leaders, to turn Fields Corner into a major hub along the 2-mile route. As with previous events, there will be booths run by local businesses, food trucks, and live music. The route will also feature several entertainment options, including zones for kids’ activities, fitness classes, and resource tables that will provide information on city services and opportunities to get involved within the community. According to Bryant, organizers hope the event will feel like a carnival.

Advertisement

Back Bay: Newbury Street

Date TBA, between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

First established in 2016, Boston’s original Open Streets site will return again, welcoming visitors on a 0.8-mile stretch through Back Bay. As in years past, attendees can expect to encounter an array of vendors selling clothes, jewelry, art, and home goods. Local restaurants are also open for folks to pop into for a bite as they stroll, skate, or roll through the festival. Dates for Open Newbury Street have yet to be announced.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.