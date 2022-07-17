Jean Hannon, Red Sox fan with a championship life, dies at 96

“Teddy,” as she called him in a 2013 Globe interview, “galloped around those bases. It was really quite exciting.”

Jean Hannon’s first date with her future husband was at a 1946 World Series game in Fenway Park, where she watched Red Sox slugger Ted Williams in his historic only appearance in a Major League championship.

Many fans trace first dates to major Boston sporting events, but Mrs. Hannon was one of few whose dating life before and after marrying Robert Hannon wove itself into Red Sox history.

Mrs. Hannon, who was 96 when she died in her Milton home July 9 as her health was failing, was surely one of the only people still alive who saw Williams play in the World Series; her husband died in October.

And nine years ago, when Mrs. Hannon was 87, she and her husband were at the World Series for another historic moment, when the Red Sox clinched the championship on Oct. 30, 2013.

That game, 67 seasons after their first date, was the first time in four World Series matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals that Boston won the series at home.

“I don’t know,” she said in a 2013 Globe video that commemorated the couple’s marriage and dedication to the team, “I think we spent more time at Fenway than anywhere.”

More time, perhaps, but not all of their time.

“One difference between my mother and father is that my mother has FOMO, fear of missing out,” their son Bob said in a eulogy at Mrs. Hannon’s funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton.

“Any time my mother was asked if she wanted to go out for dinner, for a visit, to the lake, for whatever, she always, always said yes without checking with my father,” Bob said. “She said she would go anyway. Invariably, my father would go along because he did not want to spend time without her.”

In a sense, their family said, Mrs. Hannon and her husband had their own double-play combination.

“They both had an undying love and devotion to one another, they shared most of the same interests, they usually went together to the same events, and they were best friends and confidants of one another,” their son said.

Only once did the couple not attend a Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals World Series together. In 1967, she had too much work raising their five children and stayed home while he headed to a game.

Still, she knew as much about baseball as he did. When they were in their 20s and he heard her gush aloud about a “4-6-3 double play” at Fenway, he immediately decided: “I’m going to marry that girl.”

Mrs. Hannon was even better versed on off-the-field subjects.

“My mom was very, very smart and well-read,” said their daughter Jane Quinn of Bridgewater, N.H., “and my father would admit that in a heartbeat.”

Jean Marie Nagle, a twin and one of six children, was born in Boston on May 23, 1926, and grew up in the Forest Hills part of Jamaica Plain.

Her father, James Nagle, was a dentist who died when Jean was 4.

With bills to pay, Jean’s mother, Mary Sheehan Nagle, “marched into Mayor James Michael Curley’s office and said, ‘My husband just died, I have five children at home ages 4 to 11, and I need a job,’ " said Bob, who lives in Milton, in his eulogy.

That bold move led to employment, though in a large family there was never extra money.

One of Jean’s sisters died as a toddler. Her other four siblings enlisted in the military during World War II — her twin slipped in near the end, even though he was under 18. They all used the GI Bill to go to college, and collectively helped finance a post-secondary education for Jean, who had been too young to serve in the military, at Emmanuel College.

A dedicated alumna, she graduated in 1947 and carried the ‘47 sign at her 70th reunion in 2017, after barely recuperating in time from a stint in rehab for a pinched nerve.

Jean was 20 when she skipped college classes to attend the 1946 World Series game with Robert C. Hannon, who then was 24 and working for New England Telephone.

They married in 1951 and bought a house in Milton in 1957, living there for 60 years until moving in 2017 to the Fuller Village senior community in Milton.

Mr. Hannon, who was 99 when he died in October, would tell people “he owned one house, had one job, and had one wife,” his son Bob said in an interview. “Not many people can say that, but he could.”

Mrs. Hannon “was a stay-at-home mom for a while, but then, boom, when the last one went to school she went back to work, and oh my God she thrived,” her daughter Jane said.

She was a secretary at the Foley Hoag law firm in Boston, retiring when she was 70.

“The reason she retired was not because she wanted to,” her son Bob said. “She retired because my father had been retired almost 10 years at that time and she felt guilty, because he was driving her into Boston every day.”

Mrs. Hannon “was a humble person,” said her niece Jane Porter of Dedham. “I don’t think she realized what an influence she had on people’s lives.”

The GI Bill’s role in paying for her siblings’ college education and the helping hand the mayor gave her mother in a moment of need left a lifelong impression on Mrs. Hannon and shaped her strong political views.

“She certainly had respect for how government support can help people,” her niece said.

While raising her five children, Mrs. Hannon stressed to “all of us the importance of education, probably as a result of her own experience in her family,” Bob said in his eulogy. “For us, life after high school included further education. Not going to college was simply not an option.”

Team sports, meanwhile, traced a thread through Mrs. Hannon’s life, her marriage, and the example she set for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She and her husband formerly had season tickets for the New England Patriots and Boston College’s football games. As fans they stuck with the Red Sox through the lean years before the 2004 World Series win.

And they were longtime members of a bowling league. “They were both very good bowlers,” Bob said, “but my mother was actually a bit better, which my father cheerfully acknowledged.”

A funeral Mass has been said for Mrs. Hannon, who in addition to her son Bob, daughter Jane, and niece Jane Porter leaves two other daughters, Patricia Cox of Franklin and Julie Harasta of Webster, N.Y.; another son, Michael of Hingham; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

When relatives visited Mrs. Hannon after she and her husband moved to Fuller Village, she always went to the window when they left and watched them walk back to their cars.

“And she’d be there, arms over her head, waving, waving, waving, blowing kisses,” her daughter Jane said. “It was special because she was special.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.