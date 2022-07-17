Man rescued from Saugus pond in ‘grave condition’

A man is alive but in “grave condition” after he was rescued from a pond in Saugus on Sunday, State Police said.

State Police were called to Upper Pond at Breakheart Reservation at about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a person in distress, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The man, believed to be 21 years old, was pulled out of the water and was given CPR, Procopio said. It was not yet clear who pulled the man from the water, he said.