fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man seriously injured in Roxbury shooting; BPD homicide unit investigating

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 17, 2022, 20 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 136 Seaver St. at 10:36 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering “serious, life-threatening injuries” and he was taken to an area hospital, Watson said.

The Boston police homicide unit responded to the scene and is investigating the incident, Watson said.

No arrests have been made, he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video