Man seriously injured in Roxbury shooting; BPD homicide unit investigating

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 136 Seaver St. at 10:36 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering “serious, life-threatening injuries” and he was taken to an area hospital, Watson said.