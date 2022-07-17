Man seriously injured in Roxbury shooting; BPD homicide unit investigating

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night, police said.
Officers were called to the area of 136 Seaver St. at 10:36 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
At the scene, police found the victim suffering “serious, life-threatening injuries” and he was taken to an area hospital, Watson said.
The Boston police homicide unit responded to the scene and is investigating the incident, Watson said.
No arrests have been made, he said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.