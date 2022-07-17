Mass. man charged with murder in woman’s death in Skowhegan, Maine

Skowhegan police responded to a 911 call at 5:39 a.m. reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road, where 20-year-old Alice Abbott lived with her parents, the statement said. Abbott was found dead when police arrived, officials said.

Jason Servil, 19, was arrested at the Skowhegan Police Department Saturday afternoon and was taken to Somerset County Jail, Maine State Police said in a statement.

A Massachusetts man was charged with murder Saturday in the death of a Skowhegan, Maine, woman who was found dead at her home after police responded to a report of an assault, officials said.

State Police said the 911 caller, a man from Madison, Maine, had been assaulted and suffered a head injury. The man, who was friends with Abbott and was spending the night at the property, was treated and released from Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, authorities said.

State Police detectives arrested Servil at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the statement said. State Police said Servil and Abbott were acquaintances, and Servil was visiting Abbott at the time of her death.

“The decision to charge Servil was made Saturday afternoon following a discussion between the State Police and the Maine Attorney General’s office,” the statement said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, Maine, ruled Abbott’s death a homicide following an autopsy Sunday morning, State Police said. Her cause of death was not released.

