One person injured after school bus crashes into Chateau restaurant in Norwood

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 17, 2022, 29 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into The Chateau restaurant in Norwood Saturday night, according to police.

The bus crashed into the restaurant at 404 Boston-Providence Highway at about 10 p.m., Norwood police said in a statement on Facebook.

The bus appeared to have gone up the front steps of the building and into the front entrance in a photo posted by police on Facebook.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

An automated voice message that answered a call to The Chateau Sunday morning said the restaurant was closed and apologized for any inconvenience.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

