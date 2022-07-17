One person injured after school bus crashes into Chateau restaurant in Norwood

One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into The Chateau restaurant in Norwood Saturday night, according to police.
The bus crashed into the restaurant at 404 Boston-Providence Highway at about 10 p.m., Norwood police said in a statement on Facebook.
The bus appeared to have gone up the front steps of the building and into the front entrance in a photo posted by police on Facebook.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.
An automated voice message that answered a call to The Chateau Sunday morning said the restaurant was closed and apologized for any inconvenience.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.