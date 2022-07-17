One person suffers life-threating injuries in Mattapan shooting

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mattapan on Sunday evening, police said.
Police arrived at the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound, said Boston police spokesperson Andre Watson. The victim was taken to a hospital.
The shooting occurred at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, Watson said.
Police remained at the scene late Sunday night, he said. No arrests had been made.
