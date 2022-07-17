fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person suffers life-threating injuries in Mattapan shooting

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated July 17, 2022, 11 minutes ago

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mattapan on Sunday evening, police said.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound, said Boston police spokesperson Andre Watson. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, Watson said.

Police remained at the scene late Sunday night, he said. No arrests had been made.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

