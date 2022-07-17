One woman killed, another injured in Worcester shooting

A woman was killed and another injured Saturday night in a shooting near Cambridge Street in Worcester.
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots around 7:05 p.m., according to a statement from the Worcester Police Department.
After arriving at the scene, officers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police found another woman who had also been shot but had less serious injuries. She was also taken to a hospital.
Worcester police are investigating the shooting. No further information was immediately available, including the condition of the woman who was injured.
Advertisement
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Those who want to message anonymously, can send a text to 274637 TIPWPD or a message to worcesterma.gov/police.
Shana Singh can be reached at shana.singh@globe.com