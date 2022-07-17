Seven arrested following break-in at Bulfinch Crossing construction site

Seven people were arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged break-in at the Bulfinch Crossing construction site in downtown Boston, according to police.
Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston; Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston; Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury; Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury; Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville; Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont; and Jingyu Song, 22, of Boston, have been charged with breaking and entering and trespassing following the incident, Boston police said in a statement.
A witness told police early Sunday that there was a group of people wearing all black clothing and masks, with several also carrying backpacks, inside a closed construction site at 1 Congress St., police said.
Advertisement
One Congress is the site of a $1.3 billion office tower under construction as part of the Bulfinch Crossing project, which involves demolishing part of the Government Center garage, a project that has caused repeated issues on the MBTA and the death of one construction worker.
One Congress will be the headquarters of State Street Corp., InterSystems, and K&L Gates when it is complete.
The site was closed at the time, according to police, with locked gates and signage around the area informing people not to trespass. Due to hazardous conditions at the site, supervisors advised officers not to enter, and they instead established a perimeter, police said.
Officers watched six people run by the fence line, and as they climbed over the fence, they were taken into custody at about 3:05 a.m., police said. The seventh suspect was located shortly afterward and taken into custody.
Each of the seven is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.