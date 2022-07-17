Seven arrested following break-in at Bulfinch Crossing construction site

Seven people were arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged break-in at the Bulfinch Crossing construction site in downtown Boston, according to police.

Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston; Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston; Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury; Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury; Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville; Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont; and Jingyu Song, 22, of Boston, have been charged with breaking and entering and trespassing following the incident, Boston police said in a statement.

A witness told police early Sunday that there was a group of people wearing all black clothing and masks, with several also carrying backpacks, inside a closed construction site at 1 Congress St., police said.