Two men injured in Dorchester hit-and-run

Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Park Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning, and the driver fled the scene, police said.
Officers responded to 118 Park St. at 1:23 a.m. for a report of a person screaming and found the two victims, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. The men had suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, Watson said in an e-mail.
The driver fled the area on foot and left the vehicle at the scene, Watson said.
The incident is under investigation, Watson said. No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.