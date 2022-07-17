Two men injured in Dorchester hit-and-run

Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Park Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning, and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to 118 Park St. at 1:23 a.m. for a report of a person screaming and found the two victims, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. The men had suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, Watson said in an e-mail.