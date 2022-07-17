Uber driver, two passengers, taken to hospital after crashing into Citizens Bank in Porter Square

It’s believed the driver was working for Uber at the time of the crash, Lowe said.

The 66-year-old man was driving a a 2022 Toyota Highlander south on Massachusetts Avenue about 11:11 p.m. when he took a left turn onto Somerville Avenue, accelerated, and crashed into the bank at 822 Somerville Ave., said Robert Lowe, superintendent of operations for the Cambridge police, in an e-mail.

A driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital after they crashed into a Citizens Bank in Porter Square on Saturday night, Cambridge police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Lowe said.

The building and the vehicle sustained significant damage, he said.

The driver and passengers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries, Lowe said.

“There is no indication that the driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash,” Lowe said. “The incident remains under investigation.” No charges have been filed, he said.

The bank was closed and no employees or customers were inside at the time of the crash, Peter Lucht, a spokesman for Citizens Bank, said in an e-mail.

“We are assessing the damage, and what will be involved in terms of repairs,” Lucht said.

