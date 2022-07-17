NYPD investigating after drone seen above stadium during Yankees-Red Sox game

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

NJ.com published video of a flashing green light hovering above the outfield bleacher seats, saying it was a drone that floated above the park for about 15 minutes during the Yankees' 14-1 win over the rival Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees said they were aware of the report and that NYPD was investigating.