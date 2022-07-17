Look beyond Perón for the villains in Argentina’s decline

In contributor Stephen Kinzer’s July 10 Ideas piece, “Yes, there is such a thing as a formerly developed country,” he blames former president Juan Perón for Argentina’s economic decline, saying Perón’s time in office “led to decades of electoral fraud, corrupt presidents, military coups, and spasms of brutal repression. The population became passionately divided, even to the point of civil war.” That is a fallacy.
Economically, Perón’s presidency focused on developing the internal market. During his first presidency, Argentina established rights for workers such as paid vacations and a minimum wage, the nationalization of the Central Bank, and housing subsidies.
Kinzer says Perón’s government “managed to destroy much of Argentina’s remaining prosperity.” In reality, a systematic plan of organized coups did just that — in the 1950s, the ’60s, and, the most brutal one, in 1976. That one, backed by the United States, was part of Operation Condor: a bloody, monstrous plan to indebt South American countries eternally, under the cover of fighting communism. Along with the torture, disappearing of regime opponents, and baby stealing, the dictatorship destroyed the national industry and sent external debt soaring.
The economic decline of Argentina is much more complex than Perón’s government. And, please, stop referring to organized state terrorism as a “civil war.”
Tomás Salazar
Boston