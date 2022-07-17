Look beyond Perón for the villains in Argentina’s decline

In contributor Stephen Kinzer’s July 10 Ideas piece, “Yes, there is such a thing as a formerly developed country,” he blames former president Juan Perón for Argentina’s economic decline, saying Perón’s time in office “led to decades of electoral fraud, corrupt presidents, military coups, and spasms of brutal repression. The population became passionately divided, even to the point of civil war.” That is a fallacy.

Economically, Perón’s presidency focused on developing the internal market. During his first presidency, Argentina established rights for workers such as paid vacations and a minimum wage, the nationalization of the Central Bank, and housing subsidies.