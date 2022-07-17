In stand on abortion rights, she bowed out of Fla. conference

I am a senior academic who recently stepped down from a prominent organizational role in a large professional conference to be held in Florida.
Florida is one of several states where women now face potentially life-threatening denial of care should they miscarry, experience an ectopic pregnancy or placental abruption, or suffer other catastrophic problems during pregnancy. Among the many consequences are the implications for academic conferences and professional conventions.
Taking part in these events can have a significant impact on building careers, especially for younger academics. But now, for pregnant people, participation could be life-threatening. And so, despite the potential career costs, my advice to a pregnant person would be to avoid travel to states that limit abortion rights and access to potentially life-saving care.
The issue then becomes one of inclusion, and the solution is clear: To adhere to principles of inclusion, professional societies must locate events in states that do not hinder, slow, or discourage physicians from providing life-saving medical care.
My decision, made on principle, was about a specific conference in a specific state, but the principle applies to any professional activity in any state with laws that put the health of pregnant women and other pregnant people at increased risk.
Cynthia Dwork
Boston
The writer is the Gordon McKay professor of computer science at Harvard University.