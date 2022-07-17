In stand on abortion rights, she bowed out of Fla. conference

I am a senior academic who recently stepped down from a prominent organizational role in a large professional conference to be held in Florida.

Florida is one of several states where women now face potentially life-threatening denial of care should they miscarry, experience an ectopic pregnancy or placental abruption, or suffer other catastrophic problems during pregnancy. Among the many consequences are the implications for academic conferences and professional conventions.

Taking part in these events can have a significant impact on building careers, especially for younger academics. But now, for pregnant people, participation could be life-threatening. And so, despite the potential career costs, my advice to a pregnant person would be to avoid travel to states that limit abortion rights and access to potentially life-saving care.