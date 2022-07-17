The US is still not prepared for the next pandemic

The weaknesses in the country’s public health infrastructure have also been on full display in the recent monkeypox outbreak. For weeks, experts have been warning that the window on controlling the spread of the disease is quickly closing. Testing has been inefficient. The disease — which spreads through bodily fluids and close skin-to-skin contact, and whose symptoms can include fever, headache, and rashes — is often circulating undetected. And, while some states like New York have been offering the available and effective vaccine to at-risk populations — in this particular outbreak, monkeypox is very disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men — the federal government has been slow to distribute and give guidance on who should be prioritized for the vaccine. Some of these missteps are reminiscent of the early days of COVID-19.

As COVID’s new Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads quickly across the country , the US government has once again been caught flat-footed against the virus that has taken the lives of over a million Americans, showing that the country’s public health infrastructure still has some gaping holes. The United States, for example, is far behind its peers when it comes to administering boosters, with only a third of the population having received at least one booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been slow to issue effective guidelines on BA.5, including the need to mask up , and states have only followed that horse-and-buggy pace. And for its part, Congress has continued to deny the White House the funds necessary to continue conducting much-needed COVID research.

This recent chain of events should be of grave concern to the Biden administration. And that’s not only because it shows the United States is not ready for controlling diseases in the long term, but also because it underscores the limits of dealing with the current pandemic in the months and years ahead.

There has been a pervasive belief since the Omicron wave earlier this year that the COVID strains will only get milder and weaker, as viruses often tend to do as they evolve. But that’s not always guaranteed, and the country must be prepared for more transmissible and potentially even more deadly variants. As the World Health Organization warned, the coronavirus is “running freely” and the pandemic is “nowhere near over.”

That’s why to start, Congress needs to get its act together and give the White House the funding that it needs for COVID research. Though the White House had requested $22.5 billion for COVID funding earlier this year, Congress delivered less than half of that, and the federal government has been forced to slash funding for testing and stockpiling medical equipment like ventilators. We’ve been shown that lawmakers on Capitol Hill are capable of whipping up billions of dollars at the snap of a finger — especially if that money is needed for war. Congress must do the same for the ongoing pandemic.

The CDC must also begin rebuilding trust across party lines, and that begins with consistent and reliable messaging. If masks do, in fact, work, for example, then our leading public health agency should be, at the very least, quick to encourage states to reimpose stricter masking guidelines in crowded indoor spaces like buses or subways when infections are on the rise. Otherwise, the hesitancy to be firm will only fuel skepticism about the actual efficacy of masks.

The messaging on boosters has also gotten jumbled. While the BA.5 strain has been shown to more effectively sneak past people’s built up immunity — be it through vaccines or previous infections or both — the reality is that at this point in the pandemic, the United States should be able to avoid a significant uptick in hospitalizations and deaths. But the way to do that is through vaccinations, which are still highly effective in reducing the severity of the disease, even if they’re less effective at preventing infection than with previous variants. And the United States doesn’t even rank in the top 50 countries when it comes to the percentage of the population that’s received a booster. Now, hospitalizations in the United States, while nowhere near peaks, are at their highest levels since March, without any signs of them tapering off.

While many people are under the impression that they may as well wait for the new vaccines to be made available, which are said to have stronger protections against new variants, the federal government should be putting more emphasis on getting at-risk people to get the available boosters now.

There are broader shortcomings that the United States must also address, particularly when thinking about the long term. For example, the Biden administration must get the Strategic National Stockpile — the country’s repository for drugs and vaccines and medical equipment — in order. As the monkeypox outbreak has shown, there are serious shortages of necessary supplies. In 2010, the US government suggested that to be prepared for a bioterrorist attack, it needs some 132 million doses for smallpox and monkeypox vaccines. But today, the stockpile only has about 64,000 doses.

The United States could also take steps to ensure that the country doesn’t suffer the consequences of supply shortages in the early stages of a respiratory disease outbreak. The CDC, for example, has tried to stockpile elastomeric respirators, which are more effective than N95s for medical workers, reusable for 10 years, domestically produced, and cheaper to maintain. Had these respirators been available in the stockpile in 2020, they could have been handed out to health care workers as COVID began spreading. They would have ostensibly been able to use them for the whole pandemic and the country would not have experienced mask shortages. But the government has yet to purchase and add these respirators to the stockpile.

Some two and half years since COVID-19 took over the world, the United States is still not prepared for the next pandemic — or, to be frank, the remainder of this one. With every new variant, in each surge in infections, that dispiriting fact becomes more evident. It’s time for the most well-resourced nation in the world to turn that around.

