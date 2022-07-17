Americans Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid take gold, bronze in women’s hammer throw

“I was looking out across the field and I thought to myself, ‘I’m a world champion,’ ” Andersen said.

Andersen, a 26-year-old from California, won the gold medal with a throw of 259 feet, 1/2 inches (78.96 meters) that beat Canada’s Camryn Rogers by more than 11 feet (3.3 meters).

Women’s hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid extended America’s roll on home turf Sunday, taking gold and bronze medals at the world track and field championships a day after the United States’ sweep in the men’s 100 meters at Eugene, Ore.

Kassanavoid took bronze to give the US women’s throwers three medals over the first three days of the meet.

A few minutes before the men swept the 100 on Saturday evening, Chase Ealey became the first female American to win the world title in shot put. Sweeping the men’s race were Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy, and Trayvon Bromell. It was the second 1-2-3 finish in the 100 at worlds for the Americans. Carl Lewis led the other in 1991.

Andersen is the second straight US world champion in hammer throw. DeAnna Price won in 2019 in Qatar.

Through 2 1/2 days of action, America led the medals table with three golds and seven overall.

In the men’s 10,000, world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda defended his world title in 27:27.43. Kenya’s Stanley Mburu (27:27.90) took silver after stumbling and falling to the track early in the first lap.

There were four more medals up for grabs Sunday night — in women’s pole vault, the 110 hurdles, men’s shot put, and the women’s 100 meters.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica was the favorite in the 100 and many thought she had a decent chance to break the 34-year-old record of 10.49 seconds held by Florence Griffith-Joyner.

The last time Thompson-Herah ran a final at Hayward Field was two weeks after the Tokyo Olympics at the Prefontaine Classic. She clocked at 10.54 and joined Flo Jo as the only woman to break 10.6.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola wins men’s marathon

One moment, Tamirat Tola was right there with the lead pack — shoulder to shoulder and shoe to shoe.

Then, he wasn’t. He left them that quickly. No catching him, either.

Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men’s marathon, opening a wide lead late in the race and cruising through the finish line.

The 30-year-old Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on a fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views to soak in. Teammate Mosinet Geremew held on for silver, finishing 68 seconds behind Tola. Bashir Abdi of Belgium captured bronze.

“I tried to prepare myself for a long time” for this, Tola said through an interpreter. “It was my dream.”

Tamirat Tola crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's marathon. Steph Chambers/Getty

Even in dreams, rarely are wins by this convincing of a margin. Tola never glanced back after pulling away.

Well, maybe a few times. But no one was even close to catching up as the 2017 world silver medalist kept building and building on his lead. The previous championship record was 2:06:54, set by Abel Kirui of Kenya at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.

Geremew’s time eclipsed the previous record, too. It was another silver for Geremew, who finished runner-up at worlds in the heat of Doha in 2019.

Defending world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia tried to keep up but couldn’t maintain the pace. US runner and University of Oregon standout Galen Rupp was in the lead group for much of the race before dropping back and finishing 19th. The 36-year-old Rupp received loud cheers from the fans who lined the course, some of whom followed along while riding bikes.

The real race was for silver, with the 33-year-old Abdi pushing Geremew all the way to the finish before running out of steam. Cameron Levins of Canada was fourth and Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya wound up fifth. Kamworor is rounding back into form after recovering from a broken leg suffered when he was hit by a motorcycle in 2020.

The field was missing Kengo Suzuki after the Japanese team had a few positive tests for COVID-19. Also not racing was Kenyan Lawrence Cherono, who was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for a banned substance.

Worth the wait

For Tebello Ramakongoana of Lesotho, it was quite a journey just to get to the men’s marathon starting line. He arrived in Portland after a roughly 40-hour trip, but his luggage didn’t make it. That included his running gear.

Sandra Cress, who was working the transportation operations desk in Portland for World Athletics, helped him secure socks, leggings, and a pair of Nike shoes.

“It was fun to be able to follow him in the race, and he was easy to pick out as the only runner in white leggings,” Cress wrote in a text.

Ramakongoana finished 35th — and with a great story.

Tebello Ramakongoana stands out in his white leggings in the men's marathon. Steph Chambers/Getty

After a slight delay, 1972 Olympic marathon champion Frank Shorter signaled the start of the race that sent the runners along a three-loop course that finished in front of the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium. The route wound through the cities of Eugene and Springfield.

The course crossed over the Willamette River and ventured alongside Pre’s Trail, the bark running trail that’s named in honor of University of Oregon running icon Steve Prefontaine, who died in a car accident in 1975.