Chris Sale’s Sunday might be the break that decides the Red Sox future for them

In only his second start since breaking a rib in February, Boston’s dark star lefty suffered a fractured pinkie on his throwing hand while trying to defend himself from a 106.7 mile-per-hour, first-inning laser off the bat of Aaron Hicks Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Sale knew immediately his finger was broken. As the ball richocheted into right field and Gleyber Torres scored the third Yankee run in a 13-2 beatdown of Boston — making it 27-3 over two days — Sale got up from the ground and walked toward the third-base dugout, holding his crooked digit aloft for all the world to see.

“Like cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. As soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, and the finger was gone,” a composed but frustrated Sale said while standing at his locker. “It sucks. What are you gonna do? . . . Here we go again.

“Completely honest, there was zero pain. There was anger. Frustration. Rage.”

Sale said he was going to see a hand specialist in Boston either Sunday night or Monday morning. Neither Sale nor Alex Cora ruled out his pitching again in 2022, but the man has a broken finger on his pitching hand in mid-July.

When Sale came off the field, I could only imagine the Sox analytics team back on Jersey Street shifting into overdrive, crunching numbers, calculating if perhaps it’s time to sell at the Aug. 2 trading deadline. Sale was supposed to be the big, post-deadline acquisition for this fledgling team and Chaim Bloom’s dumpster-dive, Swiss-cheese roster. (Franchy Cordero is 0 for his last 16 with 15 strikeouts!)

It’s impossible to play yourself out of phony playoff contention in the “everybody gets a trophy” MLB of 2022, but it’s hard to fathom how these Sox could compete with any good team in October. Sunday’s rout completed a 1-6 road trip leading into the All-Star break. The fourth-place Cora-men have lost 10 of 13, are 6-14 since June 27, and sit just a game and a half ahead of the last-place Orioles.

They are 0-10-1 in 11 series against the Yanks, Rays, Jays, and O’s, going a hideous 12-26.

The no-resistance Red Sox struck out 16 times and walked zero Sunday. How’s that for Bloomball?

And now they don’t have Sale. Again.

“I just want to do my job,” he said. “I just want to play baseball . . . But this is par for the course for me. Just think about my troubles. It’s just [expletive] after [expletive] after [expletive]. It’s just more [expletive] to deal with.”

Hard-luck Sale is not to blame, but Dave Dombrowski’s sugar-high spring signing of Sale to a $145 million contract extension in 2019 has officially become one of the worst in Boston baseball history. Right down there with Carl Crawford ($145 million, five years), Pablo Sandoval ($95 million, five years), and Rusney Castillo ($70 million, seven years).

No second-guess here. Sale’s violent motion and skittish autumn in ‘18, when his velocity was diminished and he threw only 32⅓ innings after July, made him a candidate for Tommy John surgery. We questioned the extension at the time, but Boston owners were still stinging from losing Jon Lester in 2014 and just couldn’t get the World Series image of Sale fanning Manny Machado (”Let’s go, Red Sox!”) out of their heads.

And so the skinny southpaw was extended to the tune of $30 million per year . . . then went 6-11 in an injury-plagued season. Sale’s return in the first four regular seasons of his five-year pact: 11-13 with a 4.09 ERA. He’s had one Tommy John surgery, one broken rib, and now a broken finger on his pitching hand.

The only good news is that it’s unlikely we’ll be wondering if Sale’s vaccinated for the “big” series in Toronto on the last weekend of the season. Sale’s 2022 is likely to go in the books at 5⅔ innings over two starts and an 0-1 record. See you in Fort Myers.

Sale said he’s never had a broken finger before, and he’s never been hit in the face with a line drive.

“I saw it coming,” said Sale. “The only thing you do in that moment, just get a hand up and cover your face. You’ve got to protect yourself. But the pinkie snapped, and here we are.

“I can overcome this. It’s a broken finger. It’s not the end of the world. But I’m missing more time and that eats me alive.”

The All-Star break is here. So is another broken bone for Chris Sale.

Mercy.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.