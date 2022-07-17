Christopher Bell wins Ambetter 301 to punch his ticket to the playoffs

But NHMS is a race for underdogs, and Bell stuck with the status quo with his first-place finish Sunday evening. The win punched Bell’s ticket to the playoffs as he outran Chase Elliott in second and Bubba Wallace in third.

He was just one of three racers in playoff position without a 2022 win and was just scraping by in last place of the top-16.

LOUDON, N.H.— Christopher Bell had something to prove in the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

After rain derailed last year’s race, Loudon escaped a short storm cloud in the forecast to wave the green flag at 3:38 p.m. NHMS welcomed the largest crowd for NASCAR weekend since 2016.

There were eight lead changes in the Cup series race, and the majority came in a dramatic back-and-forth final stage.

Kurt Busch led after surging ahead early in the third stage, but the No. 45 Toyota fell to 10th at the final lap. Elliott, the Cup series leader, also led in the third after some problems on pit road pushed him back early.

But before the third stage, it was Martin Truex Jr. who owned the race. The No. 19 Toyota of Joe Gibbs racing started at the pole position and led at the end of the first two stages.

The first lead change came when local driver Joey Logano of Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford surged from 12th position. Austin Cindric and Chris Buescher followed as Truex took the back seat to fourth place.

Truex battled back and led again at the start of the third stage before falling back to a fourth-place finish.

The race had nine cautions, the first one early in the sixth lap when the front of Ty Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet crashed into the wall after a close interaction with No. 31 Justin Haley. Haley escaped while Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet, BJ Mcleod’s No. 78 Ford and Josh Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevrolet got caught behind the blow.

“People should be aware that you got to run low here and people are going to get inside of you and you can’t just chop down and cross them,” said a frustrated Dillon in a TV interview. “I hate it because I think we were going to have a good car.”

In the second stage, Corey LaJoie of the No. 7 Chevrolet overcorrected and said he got caught between gears entering the straight, colliding with No. 21 Harrison Burton.

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota had an uncharacteristic sloppy run, spinning out twice with no contact to other cars.

Austin Dillon of the No. 3 Chevrolet and Brad Keselowski of the No. 6 Ford provided the day’s drama. In the second stage, the two were in an obvious disagreement, bumping each other along the curves in frustration.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.