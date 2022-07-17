Game 93: Red Sox need a bounce back against the Yankees, plus lineups and notes for the first-half finale

But despite a disastrous defeat in the Bronx in the second game of the series , the Red Sox can still take the set with a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Chris Sale has been thrown straight into the fire — he returned from a lengthy injury layoff against the Rays, and will make his second appearance of the season against a high-powered New York offense riding a wave of confidence. The big lefty has solid career numbers against the Yankees, with a 2.98 ERA in 21 outings, but his last trip to Yankee stadium was nightmarish; eight earned runs in just 3 ⅔ innings of work in a 9-2 loss. It’s an afternoon of redemption for everyone.

New York will counter with its own big-money ace, with Gerrit Cole set to go on Sunday. The Red Sox have had the star righthander’s number in recent times, hanging eight earned runs on him in 10 innings this season and having famously knocked him around in last year’s Wild Card Game.

Sunday also marks the first-half finale, as the Red Sox look to take a little momentum into the All-Star break.

Lineups

RED SOX (48-44): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

YANKEES (63-28): TBA

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cole: Bogaerts 6-29, Bradley Jr. 3-15, Cordero 1-3, Dalbec 0-6, Devers 7-23, Duran 2-7, Martinez 7-29, Plawecki 2-4, Refsnyder 0-3, Verdugo 5-19, Vázquez 5-17

Yankees vs. Sale: Donaldson 10-35, Gallo 1-12, Gonzalez 1-9, Hicks 9-30, Higashioka 1-2, Judge 5-25, Kiner-Falefa 1-5, LeMahieu 6-9, Rizzo 3-8, Stanton 2-6, Torres 0-14

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers has six homers in 23 career at-bats against Gerrit Cole — no player in baseball has hit more against the Yankees ace.

Notes: Aaron Judge homered twice on Saturday to reach 33 before the All-Star break, as many as Roger Maris had before the break when he surpassed Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record in 1961 ... The Sox still seek their first series win against an AL East opponent, against whom they are 12-25 ... Rafael Devers has homered in three straight games and hit two off Gerrit Cole July 7 in Boston when the Red Sox dropped a close one, 6-5 ... Cole is coming off one of his best outings of the season when he struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings Tuesday before Clay Holmes allowed four runs in the ninth of a 4-3 loss to Cincinnati ... Cole is 6-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 12 career starts against Boston ... The Red Sox gave up 14 runs to the Yankees Saturday, the second most they’ve surrendered to their rivals in the last decade, only behind the 17-13 slugfest in London in 2019.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.