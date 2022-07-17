Maxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik in Newport for first ATP Tour title

American Maxime Cressy rallied to win his first career ATP Tour title, beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstani, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I. After knocking out four-time Newport champ John Isner in the semifinals a day earlier, the 25-year-old Cressy overcame a rough start and a tenuous finish while playing his third career ATP final. “It’s an incredible feeling winning my first title,” said Cressy, who injured his left knee and had to take an injury timeout before the final point of the third set. The 6-foot-6-inch Cressy raced toward the sideline, trying to make a return when he stumbled to the ground and rolled over. He got up flexing his knee, walking near his chair for a bit before a trainer was called out. During the delay, as Cressy was behind the chair umpire, Bublik, standing at a baseline, yelled: “Stop or continue. Make a decision.” There were some boos from the crowd that cheered louder and louder as Cressy made his comeback; at one point breaking into a chant of “Let’s go Cressy!” The tourney — the only played on grass courts in North America — is held in conjunction with induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, 41, part of the class of 2021, was enshrined Saturday evening. Hewitt was unable attend last year’s ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no inductees elected for 2022, the first time in the Hall’s 67-year history.

Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship in Las Vegas. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors. The Knicks, with coach Tom Thibodeau sitting courtside, had five players finish in double figures, led by Quentin Grimes, who scored 19 points. Miles McBride scored 17 points, while Jericho Sims contributed with 13 and Feron Hunt and Micah Potter each chipped in with 10 for New York . . . Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 22 points after halftime, Chelsea Gray tied her season highs with 21 points and nine assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the host Connecticut Sun, 91-83, in a matchup between two of the top teams in the WNBA. Las Vegas (18-7) has won three games in a row and is second in the league standings, one game behind the defending champion Chicago Sky. Connecticut (16-9) fell a half-game behind the Seattle Storm into fourth. A’ja Wilson scored 20 points, Jackie Young added 12, and Riquna Williams hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Las Vegas. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 19 points. Natisha Hiedeman, Courtney Williams, and Brionna Jones added 16 points apiece. Alyssa Thomas had 14 rebounds and six assists but scored just 6 points on 1-of-6 shooting and committed a career-high nine of Connecticut’s 22 turnovers . . . Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and three steals, and the Washington Mystics beat the visiting Minnesota Lynx, 70-57.

Auto racing

Scott Dixon wins in Toronto, catches Mario Andretti

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon finally snapped a 22-race winless streak when he held off pole-sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart in Toronto to win in IndyCar’s return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania and puts him some rarified air. The next victory will move Dixon past Mario Andretti and continue the climb toward A.J. Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins. “It’s amazing. Honestly, to be close to Mario — every time I’m asked these questions, I’m so thankful we still have A.J. and him in the pits,” Dixon said. “It’s just fantastic. It’s huge, man. I feel so lucky to be part of this group.” Herta finished second for Andretti Autosport. Rosenqvist was third, Graham Rahal fourth and Marcus Ericsson finished fifth to further pad his points lead.

Soccer

Netherlands, Sweden advance to quarterfinals

Defending champion the Netherlands needed a late surge to beat Switzerland, 4-1, in Sheffield, England, and guarantee a place in the European Women’s Championship quarterfinals, while Sweden qualified with ease in a 5-0 win over Portugal. Still missing star forward Vivianne Miedema, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Dutch team was held at 1-1 until the 84th minute when Romée Leuchter sent a looping header high over onrushing goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalman, who had made a string of impressive saves up to that point. Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 in the 89th minute — but only after a long VAR check for offside — and Leuchter got her second and the team’s fourth in added time. Needing a draw to qualify, the Dutch performance was less convincing than the eventual three-goal margin suggested. It wasn’t enough to secure first place in Group C — which went to Sweden — so the Netherlands must next face France in the quarterfinals. Sweden qualified top of the group as Filippa Angeldal scored twice in the first half, which took the fight out of Portugal . . . Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy 24-year-old defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million. The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax . . . Just six days after dismissing Dragan Skocic as head coach, an Iranian Football Federation spokesman announced that the Croatian will lead Iran into November’s World Cup after all. In the latest episode of a chaotic build-up to Group B games against England, the United States, and Wales, Ehsan Osuli said after a meeting of the IFF board of directors that there had been a change of heart. The federation voted to fire Skocic, who took the job in early 2020, on July 11 after a friendly defeat to Algeria in June and reports of divisions in the team.

Baseball

Kole Cottam rescues Portland

Christian Koss went 3 for 5, including a homer, and drove in four as host Portland survived Somerset’s comeback for a 12-11 win in Double A play, thanks to Kole Cottam’s walkoff double. Alex Binelas homered in the first two innings as the Sea Dogs took a 9-2 lead in the last game before the All-Star break . . . Four Norfolk pitchers combined to limit Worcester to six hits as the host Tides won their Triple A game, 1-0.

