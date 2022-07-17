Mike Trout joins Bryce Harper among voted All-Star starters who won’t play

The 30-year-old Trout is a 10-time All-Star and was elected to start for the ninth time. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in voting among AL outfielders.

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and was scratched minutes before an expected return on Saturday against the Dodgers. He was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France , increasing to a dozen All-Stars who will miss Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball’s best-known players.

Harper, a two-time NL MVP, is a seven-time All-Star selected to start for the sixth time. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.

Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL’s starting lineup.

Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, and Atlanta’s Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters on Sunday after making weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto, and Devin Williams of Milwaukee were picked to replace them.

About one-sixth of the rosters have changed since the original 33-man teams were announced on July 6 and 8.

Rays lose Harold Ramírez, beat Orioles

Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena, and Francisco Mejía homered as the Tampa Bay Rays, despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb, beat the Baltimore Orioles, 7-5, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles in the first. Ramírez stayed in the game, scored a run, and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Rays (51-41) hold the top spot in the AL wild-card race. Corey Kluber (6-5) gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings to win his third consecutive start.

Rougned Odor and Austin Hays homered for Baltimore, which is 46-46 at the break after going 52-110 last season.

José Berríos, Blue Jays top Royals again

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending the Blue Jays to a 4-2 victory over Kansas City, their third in four games over a last-place Royals team that was without 10 unvaccinated players in Toronto, including All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

José Berríos settled into a rhythm, working 6⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs, and seven hits while striking out seven and walking one. Lefthander Tim Mayza (3-0) took over for Berríos, working 1⅔ innings in relief with two strikeouts to pick up the win.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. let a routine double play ball go through his legs in the third inning. His 13th error of the season contributed to the first two Blue Jays runs.

Toronto opens the second half with a three-game series at Fenway Park which begins Friday night.

Dylan Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start for the Chicago White Sox, who had 16 hits on a hot and humid afternoon and walloped Minnesota, 11-0. They surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins. Lowering his ERA to 2.15 with his fifth scoreless start of the season, Cease (9-4) allowed only a fifth-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and two walks. Andrew Vaughn had three hits and three RBIs to help bring the White Sox within three games of Minnesota in the AL Central. Cleveland is two games back . . . Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched scoreless ball into the ninth inning as Philadelphia finished a three-game sweep of Miami with a 4-0 victory. Nola (6-7) gave up four hits and walked one, and extended his string of starts of at least seven innings to eight. He was pulled after allowing two one-out singles in the ninth. José Alvarado relieved and struck out Garrett Cooper and retired Bryan De La Cruz on a grounder for his first save, as the Marlins were shut out in the final 25 innings of the series . . . Juan Soto and Victor Robles homered, and Washington beat Atlanta, 7-3, to snap its nine-game losing streak. At 31-63, they have the worst record in the majors at the All-Star break. Soto, Washington’s lone All-Star who could be traded by the end of the month, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games . . . Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth, and the Chicago Cubs stopped their nine-game slide by topping the Mets, 3-2. Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith (1-3). Morel advanced to third on Willson Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound. After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner’s liner into center, his third hit, drove in Contreras from second. New York (58-35) had won four in a row and five of six overall . . . Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Oakland beat Houston, 4-3. Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s (32-61), who have the worst record in the AL under manager Mark Kotsay. Vogt, who had pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth, had a two-out single down the right field line in the eighth off Rafael Montero (3-1). Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña homered for Houston.