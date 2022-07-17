NASCAR star Chase Elliott is taking a hot streak to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but he’s not getting comfortable

Elliott won the Quaker State 400 last weekend in Atlanta for his second win in the last three Cup races. He’s led 645 laps this season, with 13 top-10 finishes, six of which were in the top five.

“This is a sport that will humble you real fast,” said Elliott, the driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet. “When you come off a good week that doesn’t guarantee the next one is going to go that good again.”

LOUDON, N.H. – NASCAR Cup series leader Chase Elliott is riding a wave of three victories this season, but it could be just a matter of time before that comes crashing down.

But New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a wildcard for the seven-year Cup veteran.

“My habits and things I look for in the car just don’t necessarily suit some of the things that you need to be really good here,” Elliott said.

His best finish at NHMS was fifth place in 2018. Last year, he finished 18th after starting in the third position.

Elliott said NHMS is “very unlike” any other track on the schedule. He said the flat layout of the 1.058-mile oval stumps him.

“I didn’t race at a ton of super flat tracks when I was short-track racing and the ones I did race at, I was never very successful at. I don’t really know why,” Elliott said.

Elliott nearly won the pole Saturday for the Ambetter 301, but Martin Truex Jr. beat his time to bump the star down to second position – a familiar disappointment for the driver in Loudon.

“For most of my trips here I’ve probably chased after unrealistic bounds, dreams that just aren’t going to happen and I think at some point you’ve got to recognize that,” Elliott said.

Contract talk

Behind the scenes of NASCAR weekend at NHMS, contract situations shifted into place — or further into confusion — for drivers.

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Toyota, told reporters Saturday he has talked with organizations other than JGR for next season.

“Short answer is yes, but anything is possible obviously,” Busch said.

Busch’s sponsorship and contract at JGR, the organization which also includes Truex, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell, is still unresolved beyond the 2022 season.

“There’s all kind of different things that can play out, it’s just a matter of what does,” Busch said. “Until there’s an announcement that somebody else is driving the 18 car, then I feel like I still have a seat.”

Earlier this week, 23XI Racing announced Tyler Reddick will join the team beginning in 2024. The signing of the young driver raised questions on veteran Kurt Busch’s position on the team.

Kurt Busch, 43, has raced in NASCAR’s premier series since 2000. When a reporter tabbed him as the “ageless wonder” and asked about the possibility of a looming retirement, Busch did not have much to add.

“It’s still the same, it’s a matter of what is the right option,” he said.

“They’ve all said that I have a seat as long as I want it. That’s so valuable to me,” he continued. “It makes me smile and want to race harder and work harder, so there’s still plenty of options that we’re looking at.”

On Friday, Ty Gibbs said he will not return to the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet next year.

“I obviously feel for Ty,” said teammated Erik Jones. “I’ve been in that situation before and can relate with that but obviously not really on that side of things with the team.”

Jones said he plans to continue with Petty GMS next season and has been asked by management for his opinion of who should take the No. 42 car.

“There’s a few names out there that are probably deserving in the Cup series,” Jones said.

Slump busted

Justin Allgaier delivered Chevy’s first win at NHMS in 15 years when he escaped an early hiccup with Julia Landauer to win the Xfinity Series Crayon 200 Saturday.

“At one point I looked and there was like 10 Chevys in a row. As a driver for that manufacturer that feels good, I’m not going to lie to you, that feels great,” said Allgaier.

Along with snapping a drought of Chevrolet winners at the track, Allgaier’s victory was the seventh for JR Motorsports drivers this season.

“The morale in the shop I don’t think could be better,” said JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The teams’ four drivers – Allgaier, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, and Sam Mayer – rank in the top eight of Xfinity Series standings.

Gragson is on a one-year contract with the organization. Earnhardt didn’t share specifics as to where the 24-year-old’s career could go beyond this year, but Earnhardt did say he always looks forward to JR Motorsports drivers getting “pulled up from the minors.”

“That’s the way it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to be a shortstop in your career for a lot of guys that have ambition to go beyond what we do,” Earnhardt said. “I’m waiting to hear that phone ring any second for him, for any of our guys.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.