Patriots center David Andrews changing gears as NASCAR honorary pace car driver at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The New England center and co-captain is the seventh Patriot to drive the pace car at NASCAR weekend at NHMS. He went out for a practice run in the Toyota Camry TRD Sunday morning, a slightly tighter fit than his usual Ford F250.

“You’re on pit row and the guys have got a job to do and they’re asking you to move while they’re wheeling tires around,” Andrews laughed. “It’s amazing how much NASCAR fans have access to compared to football.”

LOUDON, N.H. – David Andrews can’t imagine coming off the sideline to rows of fans like NASCAR drivers do on pit road. But as the honorary pace car driver for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he’ll get a taste of what it’s like.

“I was a little nervous at first. It seemed a little bit more complicated but I think it’s going to be so much fun,” he said.

Former Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski had the pace car honor last year, but Andrews said he did not seek advice from any of the previous Patriot drivers. Instead, he consulted one of the media staff members, who cautioned him on car No. 18.

“He said one guy did it one year and Kyle Busch kept coming up near him and scaring him. He was freaking out in the car so I don’t know we’ll see,” said Andrews.

Andrews said he has been a NASCAR fan since he was young. One of his favorite drivers in the field today is Cup leader Chase Elliott.

“Big Georgia fans,” said Andrews of the two Peach state natives. “We’ve had a lot of success personally over our careers.”

With training camp just one week away, Andrews spoke on the state of the team after the offseason.

“We finished that up in the middle of June and guys have had some time off to step away from football a little bit, because come July 26 or 27, I don’t know when the first practice is, it’s six months of full tilt,” Andrews said. “We got a lot of work ahead of us, so does every team.”

New England will open the season Sept. 11 against Miami.

“Getting through training camp first, that’s the biggest thing and build on that. Miami is going to look different than they did last year and so will we,” he said. “We are just all in a race to be the best we can be each day.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.