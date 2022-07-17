fb-pixel Skip to main content
Yankees 13, Red Sox 2

Red Sox absorb tough break against Yankees, lose starter Chris Sale (fractured finger) in setback

From staff reportsUpdated July 17, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Yankees' Tim Locastro (right) celebrates with Aaron Hicks (left) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Sunday's rout of the Red Sox at Yankees Stadium.Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Tough breaks all the way around for the Red Sox and starting pitcher Chris Sale.

On the heels of a hideous 14-1 loss on Saturday night, the Red Sox went into the All-Star break licking their wounds after absorbing a 13-2 shellacking against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

It was a humiliating setback during which the Red Sox struck out a season-high 16 times and was made all the more painful when Sale got knocked off the mound in the first inning by a sharply-hit comebacker from Aaron Hicks that struck and fractured the pinkie finger of the lefthander’s throwing hand.

The Red Sox (48-45) finished this road trip with a 1-6 mark and extended their winless streak in series against AL East opponents to 0-10-1. After getting pounded into submission Saturday by an onslaught of 14 runs on 12 hits, the Red Sox again were pummeled by the Yankees (64-28), who tallied 13 runs on 14 hits, including homers by Tim Locastro in the fourth and Joey Gallo in the seventh.






