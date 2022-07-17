Red Sox absorb tough break against Yankees, lose starter Chris Sale (fractured finger) in setback

NEW YORK — Tough breaks all the way around for the Red Sox and starting pitcher Chris Sale.
On the heels of a hideous 14-1 loss on Saturday night, the Red Sox went into the All-Star break licking their wounds after absorbing a 13-2 shellacking against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
It was a humiliating setback during which the Red Sox struck out a season-high 16 times and was made all the more painful when Sale got knocked off the mound in the first inning by a sharply-hit comebacker from Aaron Hicks that struck and fractured the pinkie finger of the lefthander’s throwing hand.
The Red Sox (48-45) finished this road trip with a 1-6 mark and extended their winless streak in series against AL East opponents to 0-10-1. After getting pounded into submission Saturday by an onslaught of 14 runs on 12 hits, the Red Sox again were pummeled by the Yankees (64-28), who tallied 13 runs on 14 hits, including homers by Tim Locastro in the fourth and Joey Gallo in the seventh.