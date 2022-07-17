fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox’ Chris Sale leaves game against Yankees after taking liner to pitching hand

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 17, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Sox pitcher Chris Sale's second start of the season didn't last long.Elsa/Getty

NEW YORK — Chris Sale exited Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game in the top of the first inning after being struck in the left hand with a comebacker off the bat of Aaron Hicks. Sale fell to the grass before immediately leaving the field, going underneath the tunnel and heading to the clubhouse. Sale’s pinky finger appeared out of place as he left the mound.

The liner registered at 106.7 miles per hour off the bat of Hicks. Sale was just in his second game back after missing the majority of the first half of the season with a rib cage fracture.

Sale was replaced by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura.

Chris Sale appeared to dislocate his pinky finger when a comebacker hit his left hand.Elsa/Getty


