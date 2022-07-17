Red Sox’ Chris Sale leaves game against Yankees after taking liner to pitching hand

NEW YORK — Chris Sale exited Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game in the top of the first inning after being struck in the left hand with a comebacker off the bat of Aaron Hicks. Sale fell to the grass before immediately leaving the field, going underneath the tunnel and heading to the clubhouse. Sale’s pinky finger appeared out of place as he left the mound.

The liner registered at 106.7 miles per hour off the bat of Hicks. Sale was just in his second game back after missing the majority of the first half of the season with a rib cage fracture.