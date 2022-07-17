Red Sox surprise in first round, choose high school shortstop Mikey Romero

LOS ANGELES — No stranger to draft-day surprises, the Red Sox once again defied industry expectation by selecting high school shortstop Mikey Romero with their first-round selection, the No. 24 overall pick in the draft.
Romero, 18, excelled at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School in 2022, showing an advanced lefthanded swing with modest power grades. The LSU commit hit .372/.419/.659 with four homers in 30 games as a senior.
He was seen as a likely candidate for the second round, but the Sox — not afraid to buck consensus, as demonstrated with their selection of Nick Yorke in 2020 — took him with their top pick. He’s the team’s fourth straight high school position player taken in the first round, following Marcelo Mayer (2021), Yorke (2020), and Triston Casas (2018).
One of the better arms defensively is off the board as Mikey Romero is chosen by the @RedSox 💪— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) July 18, 2022
A two-time #TeamUSA alum, Romero is headed to Boston with the No. 24 pick in the #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/Hm2B673rVt
The draft kicked off with a pair of high school position players who were the sons of multi-time All-Stars. Shortstop Jackson Holliday (the son of Matt Holliday) went first, followed by outfielder Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones) with the second pick. While both were expected to go at the top of the draft, the Rangers shocked the industry with the No. 3 pick, taking righthander Kumar Rocker — a pitcher connected by many to the Sox at No. 24.
The Red Sox have two more selections on Sunday night — one in the second round (No. 41, compensation for their inability to sign 2021 second rounder Jud Fabian) and one in the compensatory second round (No. 79, received as a result of the free-agent departure of Eduardo Rodriguez). Day two of the draft on Monday will feature rounds 3-10, and day three on Tuesday will feature rounds 11-20.
