United Arab Emirates earmarks $820 million to build satellites, fund space plan

(Bloomberg) — The United Arab Emirates will set up a 3-billion-dirham ($820-million) fund to develop satellites as well as support an ambitious space program that’s already put a probe into Martian orbit and includes plans to explore Venus.

The program will include the establishment of a national fund with a capital of three billion dirhams, and the launch of a national program for the development of modern radar satellites, UAE Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed said. The satellites will provide 24-hour all-weather earth imaging.

“The project will contribute to the UAE’s efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management,” the country’s media office said. Applications will include detection of oil spills, monitoring ships, as well as search and rescue.