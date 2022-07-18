In ‘Chloe,’ social media obsession and a fascinating ruse

Don’t forget about Amazon’s “Chloe.”

This British mystery miniseries hasn’t gotten much attention since it premiered at the end of June, even though it is good. It’s original and, with six episodes, not stretched out to the point of tedium like so many recent series. It also revolves around a strong performance by Erin Doherty, best known for playing Princess Anne on “The Crown.”

Doherty is Becky, a depressed twenty-something who obsessively tracks the social media feeds of a woman named Chloe. Becky’s mother is falling further into dementia, she works as a temp, and she has no friends, so she watches Chloe’s perfect upper-crust life unfold in envy.