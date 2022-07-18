fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

In ‘Chloe,’ social media obsession and a fascinating ruse

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated July 18, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Erin Doherty in "Chloe."Luke Varley/Banijay Rights Limited

Don’t forget about Amazon’s “Chloe.”

This British mystery miniseries hasn’t gotten much attention since it premiered at the end of June, even though it is good. It’s original and, with six episodes, not stretched out to the point of tedium like so many recent series. It also revolves around a strong performance by Erin Doherty, best known for playing Princess Anne on “The Crown.”

Doherty is Becky, a depressed twenty-something who obsessively tracks the social media feeds of a woman named Chloe. Becky’s mother is falling further into dementia, she works as a temp, and she has no friends, so she watches Chloe’s perfect upper-crust life unfold in envy.

But when Chloe dies, apparently by suicide, Becky mobilizes. She becomes an ace con artist, insinuating herself into Chloe’s posh social circle using the name Sasha. It’s extremely entertaining watching her at work, befriending Chloe’s nearest and dearest — including Chloe’s politician widower — with some very clever improvisations along the way. She also forms a professional relationship with Chloe’s event-planner bestie.

Why is Becky/Sasha doing this? Is she trying to give herself the life that Chloe appeared to have? Is “Chloe” a cautionary tale about the toxicity of social media? It all grows clearer with each episode, as Sasha becomes increasingly committed to her fascinating and expert ruse.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

