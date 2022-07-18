Tanglewood sings with a weekend of opera and choral music

But no hammer fell. There were no last-minute substitutions for “Don Giovanni,” and during the Sunday matinee, the risers at the rear of the Koussevitzky Music Shed stage filled with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, roughly a hundred strong. The show went on, and what a show.

LENOX — Of all the COVID-19 precautionary measures that Tanglewood implemented during last summer’s truncated season, the most noticeable was the complete absence of vocal music. Whether in the form of opera, art songs, or choral music, singing and Tanglewood have always been intertwined, arguably more than in any other Boston Symphony Orchestra venue. After all, the volunteer chorus that so often joins the BSO and Boston Pops isn’t called the Boston Symphony Orchestra Chorus or the Symphony Hall Singers: It’s the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Still, when this summer’s BSO schedule revealed a second weekend with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Saturday night and Brahms’s “A German Requiem” the next afternoon, it almost felt like daring the virus to try to derail the plan yet again.

BSO music director Andris Nelsons has leaned on Wagner, Strauss, and Puccini for past operatic ventures with the orchestra, so “Don Giovanni” was a slightly surprising choice for the return of opera to Tanglewood. But it was an inspired one, especially with the stellar, diverse cast that played out the tale of the punished predator.

Baritone Will Liverman distinguished himself immediately as the Don’s servant Leporello, granting the character more dignity than usual without sacrificing the opera’s comedic elements. The catalog aria in which Leporello details the Don’s sexual conquests to the jilted Donna Elvira was fueled not by gusto but catharsis.

Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons conducts sopranos Nicole Cabell and Janai Brugger and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny in "Don Giovanni" at Tanglewood. Hilary Scott

Nicole Cabell’s sweet voice made for an Elvira whom none could accuse of madness, only a bad case of I-can-fix-him-itis. Janai Brugger was enchanting in her role debut as Zerlina, playing down the sauciness in the controversial “Batti, batti” (”Hit me, hit me”) and turning it up during “Vedrai, carino.”

Michelle Bradley was a grounded and mature Donna Anna, and by her side was the evening’s great discovery: Samoan tenor Amitai Pati, who gave Don Ottavio a generous helping of passion and spine alongside his tender legato. There was no doubt this Anna and Ottavio were deeply in love, contrary to the creaky theory of Don G as an irresistible bad boy opposite Don O’s tepid impotence.

It seemed to be an off night for Ryan McKinny, an acclaimed Wagnerian with several stints as Don G in his past. As the title character, he was the quietest soloist on stage during Act 1, and the supporting cast (perhaps unintentionally) upstaged him at several turns. The Don doesn’t have to be the handsomest in the room, nor the loudest, but he must have something that demands attention — and that something wasn’t there. McKinny returned in stronger voice after intermission, and together with Liverman he treated the audience to a delicious comic scene. Nelsons played it safe and serviceable with the small orchestra, letting the singers take center stage.

Sunday afternoon began with the American premiere of Turkish composer Fazil Say’s four-hands piano concerto “Anka kusu” (“Phoenix”), which was co-commissioned by the BSO and performed by Dutch pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen. The Jussen brothers are a few years apart in age but looked and dressed like twins onstage, and they moved as a single organism throughout the piece. Several times, the score called for the pianists to pluck the strings inside the piano, which created a sound reminiscent of the central Asian lute called the tar; this was juxtaposed with chugging grooves and syncopated outbursts as well as episodes of lovely lyricism. Some songbirds in the rafters chattered, perhaps sensing the spiritual presence of their mythological cousin.

The birdsong continued throughout the first two movements of the “German Requiem” after intermission, adding an unexpectedly poignant touch to “Blessed are those who mourn” as the chorus’s incandescent wall of sound rose up. Bass-baritone Shenyang’s diction was crisp, his presence commanding, and his timbre exquisitely hued during his solos. If we are all put on the earth for one purpose, I’m convinced that soprano Ying Fang’s is to sing the fifth movement of the “German Requiem.” Her lissome phrases seemed effortless, floating on an updraft. Even the birds were briefly silent.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Tanglewood, Lenox. July 16 and 17.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.