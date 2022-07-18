Advent Technologies gets green light for green project in Greece

Advent Technologies, a Boston company developing fuel cell technologies, got good news from the European Union on Monday, pushing up its long beleaguered stock price. The 10-year-old company has been working on a major project in Greece, dubbed Green HiPo, to use its renewable energy technology to create hydrogen, generate power, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The European Commission included the project in an approval for funding 41 green hydrogen projects across Europe. Greece will receive 800 million euro ($813 million) for Advent’s project and one smaller project. Advent’s stock had plunged since it went public last year by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. The deal raised $158 million to fuel Advent’s research, but the company’s stock had dropped from $16.27 to $2.63 on Friday, an 84 percent loss since February 2021. It jumped 12.17 percent on Monday. — AARON PRESSMAN

BANKING

BoA’s profit down more than 30 percent in second quarter

Bank of America’s second-quarter profits fell 32 percent, the latest major US bank to report a dip in earnings after a strong 2021. A better reflection of performance at the country’s second-largest bank this quarter was revenue, which increased from $21.5 billion to $22.7 billion year over year, largely due to higher interest rates and an increased level of lending. Quarterly profit fell to $6.2 billion, or 73 cents per share, the bank reported Monday, compared with a profit of $9.2 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Profits last year were boosted after the bank released billions of dollars from its loan loss reserves, which is money the bank set aside in the pandemic to cover potentially bad loans. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all reported double-digit profit declines last week, citing similar reasons. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Number of teens with summer jobs highest in 13 years

US teenagers are flooding back to the labor market this summer, hoping to pocket some extra cash as inflation surges across the country. The participation rate for teens in the job market last month increased to 42.9 percent, the highest for any June since 2009, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., a job-placement firm. The jump in participation is particularly good news for industries that have been struggling to fill posts as consumers ramp up spending on services, rather than goods. Employers added 884,000 jobs for workers age 16 to 19, a 41 percent increase from last year, according to government data analyzed by Challenger. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Mattel is reviving action hero lines

Barbie is about to reunite with some old friends. Mattel, the maker of the popular fashion doll, is dusting off three dormant lines that have not been on toy shelves in decades: Major Matt Mason, Big Jim, and Pulsar. The reappearance of three action heroes is part of a strategy hatched by Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chief executive, to capitalize on the company’s intellectual property by reviving old brands for new generations. Mattel will reintroduce the toy lines under an umbrella label called Back in Action this week at Comic-Con International, the pop culture fan fest in San Diego. — NEW YORK TIMES

TRAVEL

Lost luggage up 30 percent this summer

The number of travelers reporting stranded luggage this summer jumped 30 percent from 2019, according to Spanish insurer Mapfre. More bags are going missing as short-staffed airports and airlines struggle to keep up with luggage handling alongside surging travel demand. Most stranded luggage ends up resurfacing, thus not triggering reimbursement, the insurer said. KLM, who handles some of the luggage at Amsterdam Schiphol, says a backlog of several thousand stranded bags has finally been whittled down to the hundreds. But the problem remains widespread across the region. London’s Heathrow, once considered a gateway to Europe, recently asked airlines to cap ticket sales to limit daily passengers through September. Last week, Delta Air Lines deployed a wide-body plane without passengers to collect 1,000 stranded bags. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs’ traders a bright spot

Goldman Sachs’ traders countered the industry’s underwriting slump with revenue gains that raced past analysts’ estimates. The trading operation posted a 32 percent surge in second-quarter revenue that included another banner period for fixed income, which jumped 55 percent, the New York-based firm said Monday in a statement. The gains helped ward off the steep slowdown in investment banking as the volatility that spurred gains for trading weighed on capital markets and asset management. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INFLATION

$10 for a loaf of bread?

People really begin noticing inflation when it shows up in things that they regularly buy. That’s why gasoline and milk get so much attention. Add bread to a growing list of basics that are rising in price and crushing consumer sentiment. Amid the highest US inflation in four decades, bread prices have soared this year, pushing more premium options to an unheard-of $10 a loaf and beyond. Shoppers are skipping the bread aisle, with unit purchases from US grocers declining 2.7 percent over the past year through July 2, according to data from NielsenIQ. Americans have also bought less milk and eggs from retailers over the same period, though a portion of all these declines can be chalked up to a return to eating out. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Esprit plots a comeback

Esprit, the once high-flying Hong Kong fashion retailer before it tumbled into years of losses, is planning a comeback in Asia, pivoting away from a fast fashion strategy that failed to compete with brands such as Zara and H&M. The company is now focusing on better quality clothing that’s more expensive than fast fashion apparel but more sustainable, chief executive William Pak said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. It’s also returning to Asia after closing all 56 stores in the region in early 2020 amid COVID-induced lockdowns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Virgin Atlantic to test flying taxis

Virgin Atlantic Airways will carry out test flights using a flying taxi model from UK startup Vertical Aerospace Ltd. as the futuristic technology moves closer to becoming a reality. Virgin will operate one flight from the main airport in Bristol, England, where Vertical is based, to an airfield elsewhere in the southwest, according to a joint statement Monday. A second will link the carrier’s London Heathrow hub and a so-called vertiport to be built by infrastructure specialist Skyports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Airline bookings down in June

It’s been an expensive summer with the cost of travel, and just about everything else, going through the roof. Now, consumers are cutting back on their flights. US airline bookings fell 2.8 percent in June, compared with May, based on data collected by Adobe Analytics. Online spending on tickets fell 5.7 percent to $7.9 billion over the same period. One of the main culprits is higher ticket prices, which consumers had been putting up with for months, said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst with Adobe’s Digital Insights. Although average airline prices fell 6.4 percent in June, they’re still up considerably for the year and above prepandemic levels after vacationers went on a buying spree before the summer season began. — BLOOMBERG NEWS