GE’s three-way split means three new names

It’s a testament to the value of the brand and its 130-year history that GE management opted not to make a clean break for any of the three groups. The power and renewable energy businesses, the largest of the three, will be called GE Vernova. (It will also include GE’s digital and energy finance businesses.) The health care operation will essentially keep its name as GE HealthCare. And the aviation business, the main division that remains with GE and will not be spun off, will be called GE Aerospace.

As Boston-based General Electric divides itself into three parts during the next two years, each of the separate companies will hold onto the GE name and its famous monogram.

GE unveiled the new names on Monday after six months of discussions with customers, employees, and investors.

“What we heard really validated that the GE brand has tremendous intrinsic value,” GE chief executive Larry Culp said in a prerecorded interview with the company’s chief marketing officer, Linda Boff. “We knew early on [that] maintaining a link back to the legacy was crucial. ... We heard clearly across all stakeholder audiences that the GE name and the monogram represent iconic brand assets.”

GE HealthCare is scheduled to be spun off first, in early 2023. Its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq market under the ticker symbol GEHC. The spinoff of the energy businesses, under GE Vernova, will take place a year later. GE says the “Vernova” name is a combination of “ver,” a prefix implying green or earth-friendly, and “nova,” meaning new — representing a new, greener era for energy.

Culp will lead GE Aerospace, while Scott Strazik will lead GE Vernova and Peter Arduini will run GE HealthCare.

GE Aerospace will own the GE trademark and provide long-term licenses to the other companies. (Something similar happened when GE sold its appliance division in 2016 to Chinese manufacturer Haier, which continues to sell appliances under the GE brand.) Brand consultancy Interbrand ranked GE as the 31st most valuable brand in 2021, worth $18 billion.

Culp said the switch to using the word aerospace from aviation “opens the aperture for us” — a hint that GE may get into the “space” side of the business at some point. General Electric will continue to exist as a legal entity, but the remaining publicly traded company will be referred to as GE Aerospace.

At the end of 2021, GE employed 168,000 people across the world, roughly one-third of them in the US. Health care employed 48,000, while aviation employed 40,000, and renewable energy and power divisions together employed 70,000.

Culp said he’s confident that the rebranding of the three companies “will enable the best of the GE brand to live on, while ... signaling a new beginning for each of three businesses.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.