When policy is personal: Why Beacon Hill is split on abortion bill

That word is “severe,” as in whether to expand abortion after 24 weeks by allowing it in cases of “severe” fetal anomalies, not just “lethal” fetal anomalies. That addition is opposed by disability rights group The Arc of Massachusetts, which worries that it could be interpreted to allow later abortions in cases where Down syndrome is detected. Senate leaders agree.

Senate and House leaders are digging in over a single word in a broad bill that would further protect abortion rights here, reflecting how personal experiences can shape policy-making on an issue as deeply-felt as abortion after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The fierce debate on Beacon Hill over how to strengthen reproductive rights in Massachusetts is not your typical end-of-the-session showdown.

Senate President Karen Spilka’s late sister, Susie, had Down syndrome, and their relationship has left an indelible mark on the Ashland Democrat. “I spent 26 years as her legal guardian, and through our close relationship she helped both ground me — and inspire me. She taught me how much our lives and communities are enriched when we include people of all abilities,” Spilka said after being voted in as Senate president in 2018.

People who support the House version have suggested that is why the Senate is steadfast on keeping “severe” out of the legislation. The Senate passed its bill 40-0.

“I don’t know who is spreading that, but I can assure you that it is untrue and that it’s a low blow,” said Senator Cindy Friedman, an Arlington Democrat. “The Senate president might have said at some point, ‘What counts as severe?’ … That is why the Senate has not put that in because we just don’t know.”

Through a spokesperson, Spilka referred questions about the reproductive rights bill to Friedman, whom she appointed last week to co-lead a working group on the impact of Supreme Court overturning Roe, including how to handle later-in-pregnancy abortions.

Meanwhile, the House version — which includes the “severe” language — passed 136-17 with significant Republican support, a strong vote which leaders view as a mandate for passing the most comprehensive reproductive rights package possible.

This is Ron Mariano’s House now. The Quincy Democrat, before he took the reins as speaker, built a legislative career on crafting health care policy and helped negotiate the state’s 2006 landmark universal health care law. To him, abortion is health care.

Then there’s Representative Aaron Michlewitz, chairman of the House’s powerful Ways and Means Committee. He has emerged as a champion of reproductive rights because it’s an issue that hits close to home: His father, Harold Michlewitz, practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist for four decades in the Boston area.

“I grew up with my dad who dealt with women’s health issues every day,” said Michlewitz, a Boston Democrat. “He performed medical abortions in the 1980s when people weren’t necessarily kind to doctors doing that.”

Michlewitz recalls growing up fearing that his father would be attacked for doing his job. He was a teenager in 1994 when John Salvi III walked into two abortion clinics in Brookline and opened fire, killing two receptionists and wounding five others.

Now, as an elected official, Michlewitz wants to do all he can to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

“This discussion is something that has been ingrained in my beliefs and upbringing,” said Michlewitz.

For the most part, the House and Senate see eye-to-eye on a reproductive rights bill that notably would shield providers from out-of-state prosecution for performing abortions here on women from other jurisdictions where it is not legal, make emergency contraception more accessible, and require health insurers to cover abortions and related services without deductibles or copays.

Abortion rights demonstrators marched from the Massachusetts State House to Government Center in Boston in June. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

They diverge over the House’s attempt to also update the Roe Act, which was passed in 2020 to codify abortion rights in the state. The House wants to add the word “severe” after learning about Kate Dineen, whose case I first wrote about in May.

Last July Dineen was 33 weeks pregnant when a fetal MRI indicated that her unborn son had suffered a catastrophic stroke. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital told her there was a 50 percent chance the baby would die before birth; if the baby lived, it would mean a life of pain and suffering.

Dineen wanted an abortion, but Mass. General refused to perform one, saying the Roe law created a gray area by only specifying a termination of a pregnancy in case of a “lethal” fetal anomaly. Instead Dineen had to travel to a clinic in Maryland to terminate her pregnancy.

The need for later-term abortions is extremely rare, but Dineen — herself a trade group executive and registered lobbyist on Beacon Hill — has been sharing her personal story with lawmakers, because she doesn’t want any one to go through the trauma of leaving Massachusetts for an abortion. She has been extraordinarily effective.

“I couldn’t believe it when I read it. It was so disappointing. It was the exact situation we hoped to avoid with the Roe Act,” said Representative Jay Livingstone, a Boston Democrat who was a cosponsor of the Roe legislation. “My kids were born at Mass General. That could have been my wife.”

Doctors and reproductive rights advocates will tell you the issue of Down syndrome is a red herring. The condition is detected early, and doctors would not terminate pregnancy after 24 weeks because of Down syndrome alone. Individual doctors, in their own letter to lawmakers, are also asking that “severe” be added.

Passion runs deep in the House. Less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, House unveiled and passed their version of a reproductive rights bill.

“It’s just a critical moment in history,” said Representative Kate Hogan, the House’s second highest ranking member and Stow Democrat. “Everyone wanted to meet it.”

Now the two sides head into a conference committee to work out differences, but they are running out of time. They will need to vote on a final bill by Thursday, if they want the chance to override any potential veto from Governor Charlie Baker before the session ends July 31.

The original Roe Act only became law after the two chambers worked together to override a veto from Baker, who had concerns about expanding access to later-in-term abortions.

Both Friedman and Michlewitz are on the conference committee, and like Michlewitz, Friedman brings to the table her own lived experience.

Friedman grew up outside of Philadelphia in the years before the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. She was 17 years old when she began helping friends with unwanted pregnancies — once traveling with a friend to New York where she could get an abortion, another time to accompany someone who needed a psychiatric evaluation so she could be deemed mentally unfit to have a child.

“That was the only way you could get an abortion in Pennsylvania,” said Friedman.

This much I know about the House and Senate. They’ve shown uncommon leadership in expanding abortion access in Massachusetts.

If “severe” is the sticking point, surely there must be another word that could satisfy both chambers. How about “grave” or “catastrophic?”

This change matters. It’s the difference between passing a law that focuses on insulating Massachusetts residents from the end of Roe and one that would make the state a beacon for women across the country.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.