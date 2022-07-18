Workers strike at another Starbucks, this time near BU

The brunt of the blame, they wrote in a letter , lies on interim manager Tomi Chorlian, who began working at the store immediately after the union vote. (The Commonwealth Avenue location is one of dozens in Massachusetts that have taken steps to unionize since last December , when two Boston locations were inspired by Buffalo baristas to organize.)

Baristas at the Starbucks at 874 Commonwealth Ave. allege that management inadequately and inconsistently schedules employees, unilaterally imposes availability requirements, and exhibits behavior “inconsistent with Starbucks’ mission and values,” as well as federal labor laws.

Employees at a Starbucks cafe near Boston University began striking Monday morning to eliminate workplace issues they say intensified after their vote to unionize in June.

Advertisement

Now, its employees allege Chorlian has made wrongful threats of discipline or termination and aggressively cut hours, even while hiring new baristas. Kylah Clay, a barista at a nearby Allston cafe and leader in the local movement, added Chorlian has been “racist and homophobic” — an allegation repeated in the public letter.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Baristas now demand she be terminated from the company, or be promptly removed from the cafe and undergo further training and supervision, the letter read. Baristas also asked that management review the labor needs at the location monthly to ensure adequate staffing.

Until an agreement is reached, they intend to picket outside the store every day.

Starbucks corporate office had no immediate comment Monday morning. Chorlian — who according to LinkedIn has been a Starbucks store manager since 2019 — did not respond to direct messages.

Barista Taylor Dickerson said in a statement that the near-constant understaffing and under-scheduling feel “like a direct punishment for unionizing.”

She worked thirty hours and or more each week, until Chorlian cut hours “virtually in half” come June — all that “despite my open availability, consistency, and hard work.”

Advertisement

Shift manager Nora Rossi added that employees must “frequently have to skip breaks to get things done on time and even then, we get out of our shifts late.”

Altogether, the issues, Dickerson said, “make it difficult to pay bills” and sorely hurt “our sales, cleanliness, and morale.”

The strike marks the latest local dispute between Starbucks employees and the company. Clay said employees at 1304 Commonwealth Ave. faced similar issues in early June, when baristas send a long letter to Starbucks demanding their store manager’s termination. And Cleveland Circle workers staged a one-day strike in late May over water leak baristas said created unsafe work conditions, though the company believes it acted quickly to resolve the problem.

Since unionization efforts cropped up last year, Boston Starbucks employees have also allegedly faced an antiunion campaign, earmarked by significant scheduling changes, increased disciplinary actions, and mandatory “listening sessions,” the Globe previously reported.

Recently, Starbucks has closed at least five stores in Seattle and Los Angeles, citing crime and employee safety concerns. But some unionized employees allege that the closures are part of a coordinated effort to strip workers of their rights, as they are often shifted to neighboring non-union cafes.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.