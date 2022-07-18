Monkeypox worries on the rise, those vanishing Secret Service texts, Manchin’s Lucy act, and Fast Forward is online

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:20 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:19 p.m. for 14 hours and 59 minutes of sunlight (those 15-hour days are gone already). The waning moon is 94 percent full.

Hello! It’s Friday, July 15, the 196th day of the year. It’s National Give Something Away Day, and I think America should pack up the Orange Menace and ship him to his lover in North Korea.

NOTE: In response to a clamor from many of you (okay, well, maybe “clamor” is a tad strong), Fast Forwards since the beginning of this year, plus all of our Bookies readings lists dating back to 2017, are now online. More below.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says if you get stung by a bee this summer, you can treat it on the spot by placing a slice of onion on the area and holding it there until your burger is ready.

What’s it like outside? Gorgeous! Temps are in the low to mid-80s. Ditto Saturday and Sunday, although it will be warmer and start to get uncomfortably humid on Sunday and Monday.

Drought update: 21 percent of Massachusetts, an area north of Boston, is in severe drought.

Hey, sport: After dropping four in a row to Tampa Bay, the Red Sox are dragging their sorry butts to Yankee Stadium for a weekend series (7:05 tonight on NESN, 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox, and 1:35 p.m. Sunday on NESN). With seven losses in their last nine games, the Globe’s Pete Abraham says the Sox aren’t playoff-ready.

Meanwhile, Big Papi thinks the Sox should lock in shortstop Xander Bogaerts and 3rd baseman Rafael Devers with long-term contracts.

The Revolution are heading to Pennsylvania to play the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Premier Lacrosse League’s All-Star game is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Saturday. The game is at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN), followed by a skills competition with events such as fastest shot, freestyle challenge, and accuracy at about 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Here’s more.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 89,337,253

Confirmed US deaths: 1,023,409

Monkeypox cases are rising around the world, and the US is scrambling to get enough vaccine to meet the demand.

Worldwide, there have been more than 10,000 cases of monkeypox reported in more than 60 countries. Next week, the World Health Organization will decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

In the US, there have been 929 cases reported since May in 41 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. But because testing isn’t widespread, health officials say the number is actually far higher.

Vaccines work, but that’s the problem: The US doesn’t have enough on hand to meet what so far has been a modest demand, relatively speaking. The feds have distributed more than 135,000 doses of vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile.

It’s in the process of getting close to 800,000 doses from Denmark, a delivery that was delayed because the FDA has a policy of inspecting overseas manufacturing facilities first. Which is a good thing, of course, but of little consolation to those at highest risk.

Federal health officials also ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, but those deliveries won’t start arriving until later this year.

The good news is that monkeypox -- in the same family of viruses as smallpox -- is not easily transmitted except through intimate contact, most often between men. Unlike the novel coronavirus, we already have tests and vaccines and treatments.

The symptoms are blisters, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Its fatality rate is about 1 to 3 percent without treatment. The bad news is that our national public health system has been woefully underfunded for decades and is a maze of bureaucracy that is delaying everything from making and distributing enough tests to the vaccine shortage to confirming cases. That’s why some scientists think we’ve already lost the fight.

The next hearing by the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, scheduled for prime time next Thursday, will focus on what Trump did -- or rather, didn’t do -- during the 187 minutes that he sat in his private dining room like Jabba the Hutt watching his followers on TV as they attacked the Capitol, erected a gallows for VP Mike Pence, punched, kicked, and assaulted cops, smashed windows and doors, and went hunting for Democrats to kill.

As committee co-chair Liz Cheney put it, Trump “never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help. This is not ambiguous. He did not call the military. His secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security.”

But did he pick up the phone for anything else? I wonder if the committee has gotten hold of his Uber Eats and Door Dash receipts.

Meanwhile, the inspector general for Homeland Security is on Capitol Hill today to talk to the Jan. 6 committee about his claim that the Secret Service erased text messages from the day before and the day of the insurrection soon after investigators asked the agency for those texts.

The Secret Service says that a planned switch to new cell phones was already underway when the committee’s request arrived, and that even though some texts were lost in the migration, none of the texts that the committee had requested were lost.

Not sure how they could be certain of that, but what do I know.

Doesn’t really matter: The Secret Service isn’t supposed to lose any messages. Agents are covered by the federal records act and are required to save everything.

Will be interesting to see where this one goes. Honestly, I’m running out of popcorn.

Watch for more fallout today from Joe Manchin’s attention-getting move yesterday: Once again he pulled the rug out from under Democratic leadership on the Dems’ major economic bill.

The West Virginia senator had told everyone that he’d support the climate and energy provisions as well as higher taxes on the rich and corporations to pay for it all. Indeed, he had been in negotiations with leadership over the fine points.

But then it dawned on him that he hadn’t been in the spotlight lately, so he told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he was withdrawing his support for those two elements, citing the latest higher inflation numbers.

For God’s sake, Joe, read a book.

First of all, the taxes on the wealthy will raise money. Second, the current bout of inflation isn’t being driven by government spending; its major cause is our supply of goods and services being unable to keep up with the huge demand by Americans flush with cash who want to spend it.

Just look at packed airports: There are more Americans who want to travel now than before the pandemic. And they have the money to do it.

In fact, historically, government spending has had little to no effect on inflation.

One has to wonder whether Manchin was ever really serious about supporting any type of climate change legislation. After all, he has worked diligently, both as West Virginia governor and now one of its US senators, to protect the coal industry and his family’s lucrative coal waste business that has earned him millions.

He has taken more money from the oil and gas industry than any other senator.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their aides who have spent months working nights and weekends tweaking the bill to “scale back, water down, trim and tailor the climate legislation to Mr. Manchin’s exact specifications” are furious with him.

Now the Dems have to decide whether to wait for Manchin to see the July inflation numbers in August -- and possibly pull another Lucy with Charlie Brown’s football -- or move forward now with a significantly scaled-down bill that includes only curbs on pharmaceutical prices and the extension of federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

And Manchin can tell his grandchildren how he singlehandedly has helped doom the rapidly warming planet.

President Biden’s in Saudi Arabia today trying to get the Saudis to bolster their oil production and to keep the country’s rulers in America’s column, lest they be tempted to forge closer ties to Russia or China.

And First Lady Jill Biden was in Boston today, eating lunch in the Seaport, attending a teachers’ union gathering, and bopping over to Nantucket. It’s part of a three-day visit to the region.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.