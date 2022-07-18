Chris Evans says he’s ‘laser-focused’ on finding a partner

In Netflix’s new action movie “The Gray Man,” Chris Evans plays a character who is hell-bent on finding an on-the-run hitman played by Ryan Gosling. Off the screen, the Sudbury native is “laser-focused” on finding someone else: A long-term partner.

In an interview with Shondaland, the actor, 41, discussed his desire to find someone to “pour all of [him]self into.”

“[I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans said. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”