Recipe: Roll up pita rounds with white bean spread, white bean salad, and crunchy veggies

Serves 4

Rounds of pita are the base for these hearty vegetarian sandwiches. Scan the grocery store bread aisle and you're likely to find a great deal of variety among pita rounds. For this recipe, a thinner, less puffy option is best, since you're rolling them up. Choose medium to large disks because the small ones won't hold all the components. Instead of opening the pita and filling pockets, layer the beans and vegetables on top of the rounds and roll them like tacos, securing them with parchment paper and tying with kitchen string. The bottom of the pita round holds a layer of lemony white bean spread, then comes a salad of white beans, crunchy with celery and red onion, and finally thin slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato to add crunch and juiciness. Pack the roll-ups in a plastic container to carry to your adventure.

SPREAD

1 can (15 ounces) white beans, drained 1 clove garlic, grated Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon paprika Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a food processor, combine the white beans, garlic, lemon rind and juice, olive oil, paprika, and a generous pinch of salt. Puree until almost smooth.

2. Add the parsley and pulse until combined.

BEANS

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar or white wine vinegar 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, grated 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 can (15 ounces) white beans, drained 2 stalks celery, finely chopped ½ red onion, finely chopped

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the beans, combine the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, thyme, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly.

2. Add the beans, celery, and red onion. Stir thoroughly. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

ROLL-UPS

4 rounds pita (about 8 inches) 1 small head butter lettuce, leaves separated 1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into rings ½ slicing cucumber, thinly sliced 1 large tomato, thinly sliced Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Line up the pita rounds on a work surface. Spread 1/4 of the bean spread on each one, leaving a small border around the edge.

2. Place 1 or 2 slices of butter lettuce on the bean spread. Top with slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato. Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper.

3. Divide the marinated beans among the rounds. Carefully roll the sandwiches like a taco and then wrap them in parchment paper. Secure with kitchen string.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick