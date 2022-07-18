fb-pixel Skip to main content
PACK A PICNIC

Recipe: Roll up pita rounds with white bean spread, white bean salad, and crunchy veggies

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2022, 33 minutes ago
White Bean Roll-Ups.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Rounds of pita are the base for these hearty vegetarian sandwiches. Scan the grocery store bread aisle and you're likely to find a great deal of variety among pita rounds. For this recipe, a thinner, less puffy option is best, since you're rolling them up. Choose medium to large disks because the small ones won't hold all the components. Instead of opening the pita and filling pockets, layer the beans and vegetables on top of the rounds and roll them like tacos, securing them with parchment paper and tying with kitchen string. The bottom of the pita round holds a layer of lemony white bean spread, then comes a salad of white beans, crunchy with celery and red onion, and finally thin slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato to add crunch and juiciness. Pack the roll-ups in a plastic container to carry to your adventure.

SPREAD

1can (15 ounces) white beans, drained
1clove garlic, grated
Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon
2tablespoons olive oil
1teaspoon paprika
Salt, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a food processor, combine the white beans, garlic, lemon rind and juice, olive oil, paprika, and a generous pinch of salt. Puree until almost smooth.

2. Add the parsley and pulse until combined.

BEANS

3tablespoons red wine vinegar or white wine vinegar
3tablespoons olive oil
1clove garlic, grated
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1can (15 ounces) white beans, drained
2stalks celery, finely chopped
½ red onion, finely chopped

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the beans, combine the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, thyme, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly.

2. Add the beans, celery, and red onion. Stir thoroughly. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

ROLL-UPS

4rounds pita (about 8 inches)
1small head butter lettuce, leaves separated
1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into rings
½ slicing cucumber, thinly sliced
1large tomato, thinly sliced
Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Line up the pita rounds on a work surface. Spread 1/4 of the bean spread on each one, leaving a small border around the edge.

2. Place 1 or 2 slices of butter lettuce on the bean spread. Top with slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato. Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper.

3. Divide the marinated beans among the rounds. Carefully roll the sandwiches like a taco and then wrap them in parchment paper. Secure with kitchen string.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Rounds of pita are the base for these hearty vegetarian sandwiches. Scan the grocery store bread aisle and you're likely to find a great deal of variety among pita rounds. For this recipe, a thinner, less puffy option is best, since you're rolling them up. Choose medium to large disks because the small ones won't hold all the components. Instead of opening the pita and filling pockets, layer the beans and vegetables on top of the rounds and roll them like tacos, securing them with parchment paper and tying with kitchen string. The bottom of the pita round holds a layer of lemony white bean spread, then comes a salad of white beans, crunchy with celery and red onion, and finally thin slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato to add crunch and juiciness. Pack the roll-ups in a plastic container to carry to your adventure.

SPREAD

1can (15 ounces) white beans, drained
1clove garlic, grated
Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon
2tablespoons olive oil
1teaspoon paprika
Salt, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a food processor, combine the white beans, garlic, lemon rind and juice, olive oil, paprika, and a generous pinch of salt. Puree until almost smooth.

2. Add the parsley and pulse until combined.

BEANS

3tablespoons red wine vinegar or white wine vinegar
3tablespoons olive oil
1clove garlic, grated
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1can (15 ounces) white beans, drained
2stalks celery, finely chopped
½ red onion, finely chopped

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the beans, combine the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, thyme, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly.

2. Add the beans, celery, and red onion. Stir thoroughly. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

ROLL-UPS

4rounds pita (about 8 inches)
1small head butter lettuce, leaves separated
1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into rings
½ slicing cucumber, thinly sliced
1large tomato, thinly sliced
Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Line up the pita rounds on a work surface. Spread 1/4 of the bean spread on each one, leaving a small border around the edge.

2. Place 1 or 2 slices of butter lettuce on the bean spread. Top with slices of bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato. Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper.

3. Divide the marinated beans among the rounds. Carefully roll the sandwiches like a taco and then wrap them in parchment paper. Secure with kitchen string.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video