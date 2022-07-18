Army National Guard helicopter rescues Mass. hiker in White Mountains

The hiker in distress, who was traveling with a group, was identified as John Swindlehurst, according to Fish and Game.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker in distress, who had hiked up Crawford Path to the Mizpah Springs Hut, Fish and Game said in a statement.

A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter evacuated a 60-year-old Walpole, Mass., man from the White Mountains Sunday after he suffered a medical emergency hiking on the summit of Mount Pierce, Fish and Game officials said.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club responded to the incident, Fish and Game said. At 3:47 p.m., AMC personnel from the Mizpah Springs Hut arrived and assessed Swindlehurst.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard was called for an emergency helicopter evacuation, and at 5:45 p.m., the helicopter made a technical landing on the summit of Mount Pierce, according to Fish and Game.

After being loaded into the helicopter, Swindlehurst was flown to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further treatment, arriving at 6:15 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Just a day before, a hiker was rescued from the same trail, Crawford Path, after suffering from an unknown medical condition, Fish and Game said.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game was notified of a hiker in trouble, identified as 39-year-old Joseph Powers of Portland, Maine. He had been attempting to complete the full, nearly 23-mile-long “Presidential Traverse” hike when he started feeling ill and asked passing hikers to call for help, Fish and Game said.

He was about one mile from the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center. Rescue personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and Emergency Medical Services as well as Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue responded to the call, Fish and Game said.

EMS personnel were first on the scene at 1:30 p.m. after hiking up the trail to get to Powers, according to Fish and Game. A paramedic assessed Powers and gave him Gatorade and other liquids.

A rescue litter, or stretcher, was brought to Powers, but he decided to hike down slowly on his own at 3:00 p.m., Fish and Game said.

EMS personnel assessed Powers in an ambulance and it was determined that he did not suffer a serious medical condition, according to Fish and Game. It appeared to them that his ailment was caused by exhaustion and lack of electrolytes.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.