Boston Archdiocese to sell Saint Christopher’s Church in Dorchester

Following “an extensive consultation process at the parish level” and with the archdiocese, the parish decided it no longer needed the church facility, the statement said.

The announcement comes after the parishes of Saint Christopher’s at 265 Mt. Vernon St. and Saint Teresa of Calcutta at 800 Columbia Road merged last year and continued operating both churches.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Monday that it is accepting proposals for the potential sale of Saint Christopher’s Church on Columbia Point in Dorchester.

“This is also a sound financial decision where we can invest in expanding our evangelization efforts while using a vastly under-utilized building for the greater good of the parish,” the Rev. John Ronaghan, pastor of Saint Teresa’s, said in the statement.

The archdiocese said the sale would help keep the parish financially stable, and a portion of the proceeds would be invested in Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, one of two seminaries in the archdiocese that train seminarians to become ordained priests, according to the statement.

Saint Christopher’s Church was built in 1899 and sits on 3.32 acres, according to city property records. The property’s total assessed value is $4.23 million, with the land assessed at $2.64 million and the building assessed at $1.59 million, according to the records.

“The expectation is that any sale will include proposals for mixed use redevelopment,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archdiocese said the buyer will be required to provide the parish with 6,000 square feet of space on the property to use “as a possible worship and/or multi-purpose space.”

Saint Christopher’s and Saint Teresa of Calcutta combined parishes in 2021 as part of the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Planning initiative, Disciples in Mission, the statement said. Disciples in Mission was approved by Cardinal Sean O’Malley in 2012 to address “trends that have resulted in fewer priests, lower Mass attendance and financial pressures with a focus on evangelization.”

