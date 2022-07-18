Boston police identify victim in fatal Dorchester stabbing

Urvin Gerald was found by officers who responded at 1:03 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person stabbed near 110 Harvard St., Boston police said in a statement .

Boston police on Monday identified a Dorchester man who died after he suffered a stab wound early Saturday morning.

They found Gerald suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

The fatal stabbing was the 14th homicide of the year, the Globe reported Saturday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by calling detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text ”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.