Chelsea restaurant workers help catch man who allegedly stole from tip jar, flashed knife at manager

During Cardoso’s arraignment Monday in Chelsea District Court, his bail was set at $1,500 and he was ordered to stay away from the restaurant. His bail was also revoked from a pending gun case, forcing him him to remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Amilton Cardoso, 22, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident at The Brown Jug, including armed and masked robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

Employees at a Chelsea restaurant chased down an East Boston man Saturday after he allegedly stole money from their tip jar and flashed a knife when the manager confronted him, officials said.

“These are hardworking people who simply want to go to work, provide good food and good service to their customers, and take whatever tips they make to help them pay their bills and enjoy their lives,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “It’s really a deplorable act to take that away from them.”

Cardoso’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chelsea police were flagged down Saturday afternoon outside the CVS on Revere Beach Parkway by a group of people who told them someone wearing a mask had just robbed The Brown Jug, according to the statement.

Several Brown Jug employees were chasing a man, later identified as Cardoso, who matched the suspect’s description, prosecutors said, and police apprehended him.

“The employees identified him as the person who stole from the tip jar, flashed a knife when confronted by the manager and pulled down his mask before fleeing the restaurant,” prosecutors said.

Officers recovered a folding knife and $16.55 from Cardoso, according to the statement.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.