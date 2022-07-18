Contest: Pick the winners of this year’s elections in Rhode Island

You can click here to start picking. Don’t worry if you don’t know who every candidate is (no one does).

To help you out – and maybe have a little fun – we’re bringing back the Rhode Map Primary Pick ‘Em Contest to give you the chance to show off your prognostication skills and select who you think will win each primary contest for all the major races and each General Assembly seat.

There are now just 57 days until the Democratic and Republican primaries in Rhode Island, so it’s probably about time to start learning who’s running for what office this year.

Between the 2020 primary and general election contests, we had more than 1,000 entries. We’re hoping to beat that total this time around.

In 2020, the average reader correctly picked 25 of 41 races in the primary, and 42 out of 62 in the general election (which we’ll launch in September). The most incorrectly picked races that year were Nathan Biah’s Democratic primary victory in House District 3 and Frank Picozzi’s win in the Warwick mayoral race.

Now’s your chance to show off your skills. Vote early and often, and don’t forget to share this link with your friends.

And yes, there will be prizes (and maybe a trophy for the winner).

