Elevator room in Tremont Street building catches fire

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Boston Fire responded to a call for a fire in an elevator room — an area set aside for elevator equipment — in a two-story penthouse in the 216 Tremont building, Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said.

Alkins said it looked as if it was an electrical fire. It was contained to the elevator room and firefighters extinguished it quickly, Alkins said.

There is some water damage to the building and the investigation has been turned over to the property manager, he said.

The building, also known as the Union Savings Bank building, is owned by Emerson College, according to the City of Boston. It contains classrooms and offices, including the Bill Bordy Theater and the Robbins Speech, Language and Hearing Center, according to the Emerson College website.

No injuries were reported, Alkins said.





