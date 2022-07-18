fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elevator room in Tremont Street building catches fire

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated July 18, 2022, 13 minutes ago
The Boston Fire Department extinguished a fire in the elevator room of a nine-story building at 216 Tremont Street Monday morning, according to authorities. (Boston Fire Department Twitter)Boston Fire Department Twitter

The Boston Fire Department extinguished a fire in an elevator room in a nine-story building on Tremont Street on Monday morning, according to the fire department.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Boston Fire responded to a call for a fire in an elevator room — an area set aside for elevator equipment — in a two-story penthouse in the 216 Tremont building, Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said.

Alkins said it looked as if it was an electrical fire. It was contained to the elevator room and firefighters extinguished it quickly, Alkins said.

There is some water damage to the building and the investigation has been turned over to the property manager, he said.

The building, also known as the Union Savings Bank building, is owned by Emerson College, according to the City of Boston. It contains classrooms and offices, including the Bill Bordy Theater and the Robbins Speech, Language and Hearing Center, according to the Emerson College website.

No injuries were reported, Alkins said.


Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

