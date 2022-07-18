fb-pixel Skip to main content

Eleven people displaced after two-alarm fire in Brockton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated July 18, 2022, 52 minutes ago

Eleven people were displaced after a six-family home in Brockton caught on fire Sunday night, a Brockton fire official said.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Solomon said the call came in at 11:58 p.m. Sunday and all of the residents of 256 Ames St. were out of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“There was extensive damage,” to the multifamily home, Solomon said in a phone interview with the Globe. “There was a lot of damage to three apartments, and water and smoke damage throughout the building.”

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation, he said.

