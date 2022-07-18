Eleven people displaced after two-alarm fire in Brockton

Eleven people were displaced after a six-family home in Brockton caught on fire Sunday night, a Brockton fire official said.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Solomon said the call came in at 11:58 p.m. Sunday and all of the residents of 256 Ames St. were out of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“There was extensive damage,” to the multifamily home, Solomon said in a phone interview with the Globe. “There was a lot of damage to three apartments, and water and smoke damage throughout the building.”