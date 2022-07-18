Framingham man charged in connection with wife’s fatal stabbing

A 911 caller told Framingham police about 10:30 p.m. Sunday that there was blood on the stairway leading to the third floor of a multi-family home on Taylor Street, and they were concerned someone might need assistance in that apartment, prosecutors said.

An arraignment for Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40, of Framingham, has not yet been scheduled, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Framingham man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife at their home Sunday night, officials said.

Officers went to the home and found both Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, 30, and Gomes-Da Silva with apparent stab wounds, according to the statement.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before injuring himself with the knife,” prosecutors said.

Pereira-Da Silva was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy performed on Monday determined that she had died “as a result of multiple sharp force injuries,” prosecutors said.

Gomes Da Silva was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he remains hospitalized with injuries that are non-life-threatening, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and Framingham police, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

