Invest in infrastructure and policy, so older Rhode Islanders can age in place with dignity

We have an Age Wave in Rhode Island. 1 in 4 Rhode Islanders will be 65 or older by 2030. People want to age in place at home. Yet, Rhode Island spends only 22 percent of Medicaid dollars on home care, when most states average nearly 50 percent. That’s why we are ranked 42nd in the nation when it comes to aging in place.

Now more than ever, we need policy that addresses the needs of older citizens to age in place with dignity. These are active, older adults living meaningful lives. These are our parents and grandparents, many of whom came here from another country to make a better life for their children. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

Advertisement

The office of the lieutenant governor is responsible for statewide aging policy through the Long Term Care Coordinating Council. As a legislator for 14 years, I know how to write legislation that creates policy that will change people’s lives. Four Es have framed my policy work: Economy, Education, Environment, and Elderly. I am running for lieutenant governor to be a bridge between the governor’s office and the state legislature, something that has been missing from this office in the recent past.

Whether it’s the Livable Home Modification grants, to help those 65 and older with disabilities or surgeries make their homes more accessible to age in place, or my Circuit Breaker Senior Property Tax Relief that provides a $600 property tax credit to seniors on their state taxes if they make less than $35,000 year, it’s about working with advocates like AARP, Senior Agenda, and our senior centers, to build consensus on policy. This will help 1 in 4 Rhode Islanders 65 and older who are living on $20,000 a year, many on Social Security alone.

Advertisement

Yes, we have Meals on Wheels, Medicaid, Medicare, home and community services, assisted living, and the Affordable Care Act, but that doesn’t mean your parents — or you — will age in place with dignity. Not unless this state begins to address the needs of a growing, active, older population by investing in infrastructure and policy, as well as home care, and local senior centers.

That’s why I co-sponsored H7616 with House colleagues to elevate the Office of Healthy Aging back to full department-level status, as it was for 30 years. In 2011, the Department of Elderly Affairs was downgraded to the Division of Elderly Affairs, and then three years ago, demoted to the Office of Healthy Aging. It’s a catchy name, but does not have Cabinet status or the budget. This is counterintuitive: The state’s population is growing older, yet the office responsible for senior services, resources, and home care is diminishing in staff, stature, and budget.

There is so much more that the office of lieutenant governor could and should do to promote aging policy as part of its statutory requirement. I will put the office to work over the next four years as we prepare for the wave of active Baby Boomer retirees who want to age in place. Just because you’re getting older, doesn’t mean you’re getting old!

State Representative Deb Ruggiero (D-Jamestown/Middletown) is a candidate for lieutenant governor. She is a member of the House finance committee and chairwoman of the House committee on internet and technology.