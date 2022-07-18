Maine man arrested in fatal shooting of Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine

A 28-year-old Maine man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death Sunday of a Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine, officials said Monday.
Mark John Sinclair, of Lewiston, is being held without bail in the death of John Paquin, 20, according to statement from Maine State Police.
Sinclair is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court, State Police said.
Lewiston police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence on Howe Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, the statement said. They found Paquin suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Advertisement
Investigators arrested Sinclair and obtained a search warrant for his residence, also on Howe Street. Sinclair was already wanted by police on warrants for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, and a bail violation, the statement said.
The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Paquin on Monday and ruled his death a homicide, State Police said.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.