Maine man arrested in fatal shooting of Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine

A 28-year-old Maine man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death Sunday of a Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine, officials said Monday.

Mark John Sinclair, of Lewiston, is being held without bail in the death of John Paquin, 20, according to statement from Maine State Police.

Sinclair is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court, State Police said.