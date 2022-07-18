Man, 21, pulled Sunday from lake in Saugus has died

The 21-year-old man pulled Sunday from a body of water in Saugus has died, State Police confirmed Monday.
In a statement, the agency said Maynor Salas Lopez, 21, of Lynn, who was recovered from water at the Breakheart Reservation on Sunday night, had died from his injuries.
Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates that Lopez was with relatives at the reservation Sunday when he entered Silver Lake around 5 p.m. and began struggling.
“Saugus Police and State Troopers responded,” the statement said. “Saugus Police Officers Thomas DiPietro, David Harris, and Jenna Fennelly located Mr. Lopez and pulled him from the water and first responders began performing CPR.”
Lopez, State Police said, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he received emergency care. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday morning.
His death remains under investigation, according to the statement.
